Eco-Friendly Fix! Swap Your Makeup Wipes For This Reusable Option

We always like having sanitary wipes on hand if we need to banish dirt or makeup quickly — or when we’re feeling just plain lazy. After all, it’s easy and incredibly convenient! But constantly buying new packs starts to add up if you use wipes frequently, and it’s not the most environmentally-friendly habit to have.

Luckily, there’s a quick fix — swapping out your wipes and using this towel from MakeUp Eraser instead! It’s a reusable cloth which only requires water, and removes any type of makeup you’re wearing — including waterproof mascara. Cosmetic dreams do come true!

Get The Original MakeUp Eraser for prices starting at $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This makeup remover has been around for quite some time, and there’s a reason why it keeps getting scooped up by new shoppers on Amazon! One person said the glowing reviews about this product are “completely legit” and claim it seriously works wonders — specifically for those who deal with the effects of sensitive skin. All it requires is warm water to activate — it’s truly incredible! Yes, you do have to throw it in the washing machine before using it for the first time — but after that, you can cleanse it on an as-needed basis!

After wetting the towel with warm water, wipe it over your skin in circular motions and watch your makeup fade away, revealing a virtually clean face! You can leave it at that or snag a more thorough wash by using your favorite cleanser afterwards, but this product is all you need in a pinch. Not only does switching to this towel produce less waste, in the long run, it will also save you big bucks. Think about it: One of these towels costs just as much as a pack of makeup wipes, and you won’t have to repurchase a new one for quite some time. Better for the environment and the wallet? Sold. Join Us on our journey!

