This Growth Serum May Lead to the Hair of Your Dreams

Most who care about their hair completely understand the saying that locks act as your forever crown — so when you’re having a not-so-great hair day, it can be a huge blow in the confidence department. Of course, when you’re consistently frustrated with your tresses, it can create an influx of stress that no one wants to deal with.

Over time, hair can start declining in strength and become more brittle — either from over-processing, using hot tools or naturally from age. The best way to prevent this from happening or to repair hair if the damage has already been done is to start at the root with a great scalp treatment. Interested? We have one particular serum on our radar right now.

Get the Hush & Hush DeeplyRooted Hair Serum for $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

You can find a slew of scalp treatments that claim they may help your hair grow longer and stronger, but one that shoppers say actually does get the job done is this serum from Hush & Hush! It’s designed to be applied directly onto the scalp and root of the hair to stimulate new growth and re-strengthen your strands — plus make follicles look fuller.

The plant-based formula is designed to help stimulate the scalp and hair to regenerate growth and improve its overall health. In fact, it’s been clinically proven to boost hair growth by a whopping 78% in as little as three months with regular use — plus decrease hair loss by 33%!

This serum does feel quite light, but it boasts the same consistency of a leave-in conditioner — so when you apply it, you may experience a slightly greasy feeling. That’s why it’s best to use it overnight, as it’s ideal if you can keep the product on for as long as possible. That said, if you do feel like your hair still appears greasy, the winter is the best time to commit to this treatment — because you can easily cover it up with a cute beanie! Ultimately, it’s such a simple solution — and it’s reportedly worth it to snag the hair of your dreams!

