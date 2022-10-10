Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Over the years, we’ve been obsessed with various celebrity hairstyles. First, it was “The Rachel,” made famous by Jennifer Aniston on Friends (women across the world used those face-framing layers as inspo). Then, we tried to recreate Britney Spears’ crimped hair from the Baby One More Time era. And who didn’t experiment with the ombre color craze that Khloé Kardashian rocked in the early 2010s? It seemed like everyone hit the salon with the same vision in mind. But we’re through with trying to be trendy! Now we prefer beachy waves for an effortlessly undone look.

One celebrity who has mastered the art of off-duty elegance is Katie Holmes. The Dawson’s Creek alum always manages to make street style look easy, from her casual-chic outfits to her perfectly imperfect hair. We love that the brunette beauty has embraced her naturally wavy texture! But whenever we air-dry our hair, our locks end up looking laughable.

According to Holmes’ hair stylist DJ Quintero, the secret behind the actress’ frizz-free mane is Oribe Supershine Light Moisturizing Cream. “Katie’s hair is a bit wavy, so this product is great to tame, control, or enhance her wave,” Quintero revealed to Who What Wear. “It’s also great for super-smooth and straight blowouts.” Read on to shop this top-rated styling cream!

As a loyal fan of Oribe, I can attest that this luxe brand is the real deal. Not only do these hair products smell heavenly, but they also help to strengthen and smooth strands. And this Supershine Light Moisturizing Cream is no exception! Part leave-in conditioner and part styling gel, this dermatologist-tested cream doesn’t weigh hair down!

Bye-bye, frizzy, dry and flat hair! And hello, healthy, shiny and luscious locks! Revive your hair’s radiance with this lightweight cream that tames frizz and combats split ends. In addition to providing heat protection pre-blowout, this conditioner also balances moisture levels for added hydration and shine.

One customer called this SuperShine styling cream a “game-changer.” Another shopper gushed, “WOW. My hair is super shiny, it’s not weighed down at all! My hair is not dull anymore nor lifeless. It looks just like I came out of the salon. It is definitely worth the price. I will certainly buy it again. I don’t want to be without it!”

Let your strands shine just like Katie Holmes with this Oribe moisturizing cream!

See it! Get the Oribe Supershine Light Moisturizing Cream for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

