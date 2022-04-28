Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

2004 was a big year for iconic entertainment — and iconic hair styles. Mean Girls introduced Us to Gretchen Wieners, whose hair was so big because it was “full of secrets.” And then there was 13 Going on 30 with Jenna Rink’s “flirty and thriving” updo. But finally, we came across the ultimate Southern California trendsetters on MTV’s Laguna Beach, featuring the side-swept straight-haired stunner Kristin Cavallari. Pop culture has never been the same.

Since then, we’ve watched the reality star light up the screen on The Hills and Very Cavallari. Not much has changed since 2004 — we’re still very much obsessed with the Uncommon James founder’s blonde bob. So, how does Cavallari get her beachy waves? We just uncovered her best-kept beauty secret! The bestselling author recently revealed one of her go-to hair products: “R+Co Texture Creme is my favorite,” she told Glamour. “It comes in a tube and I take a little bit and rub it between my hands and then go underneath my hair and put it in my scalp for a lot of volume.”

If you want to channel Cavallari’s effortlessly tousled locks, then shop this texture cream from Walmart!

Get the R+Co Sand Castle Dry Texture Creme for just $26 at Walmart!

You know how your hair feels after spending the day at the beach? Sun-kissed, salty and sexily undone? Achieve that look anywhere with the R+Co Sand Castle Dry Texture Creme. According to R+Co, this lightweight product recreates the look of sun, sand, ocean and wind — it’s like the beach in a bottle.

This dry texture creme absorbs oil while hydrating your hair. Formulated with vegan ingredients, this cruelty-free creme adds volume without any buildup. The result? Noticeable texture with non-greasy product that is easy to rinse out.

This popular product is out of stock at many retailers, so we’d suggest purchasing this texture creme ASAP. After all, summer is right around the corner! Bring on the beachy waves all season long. Cavallari has always been our summer style inspo, so we’re thrilled we found her must-have hair creme!

