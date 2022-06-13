Get Your Hair on Jennifer Aniston’s Level With This $26 Gloss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Aniston is famous for many things: her acting, her grace and charm, her natural beauty — and, of course, her hair! Not many people can say they’ve sparked an entire hair movement in their lifetimes, especially one that people still talk about and replicate decades later!

Even though Aniston has moved past “The Rachel,” she’s still rocking her famous “bronde” color — and still rocking with the same hair colorist she had back in those Friends days. Luckily, he’s happy to share the products and techniques he uses to keep the actress’ hair so iconic!

Get the Rita Hazan Ultimate True Color Shine Gloss for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Aniston’s longtime colorist, Michael Canalé, recently spoke to Vogue about how to create and maintain her shiny, caramel-like tones. He recommended using a gloss treatment, like this one, to preserve color and boost blonde tones. It’s not surprising to see a Rita Hazan gloss featured in the article, as we know Aniston has been a fan for quite some time. Here she is after visiting the New York salon back in 2016!

This hair gloss claims to prevent color fading and dullness while enhancing shine and brilliance. Most variations are slightly tinted too for that extra burst of vibrance. This main link has Blonde, Breaking Brass and Clear variations, but you can find the same gloss in Red and Brown also on Amazon!

This hair gloss, which comes in foam form for easy application, is free of sulfates, sodium chloride and parabens, making it even nicer for the affordable price. It’s recommended that you grab it right after getting your hair colored, massaging it through your hair after shampooing and letting it sit up to three minutes before rinsing and conditioning. Try using two to four times a week, depending on what your hair wants and needs!

If you feel like your hair color only looks good fresh out of the salon, this hair gloss could be just what you need for Aniston-worthy hair — all the time!

