10 Travel Essentials on Amazon You’ll Love for Your Next Trip

If you’re a big travel fan, prepping for your journey can be just as fun — or possibly stressful — as the trip itself. That said, it can be difficult to narrow down what to pack, and even more difficult to narrow down which items will make the act of packing and organizing your travel situation easier. Lucky for you, that’s where we come in!

We gathered 10 of the best essential items for travel on Amazon, from organizer cases for clothing, cables and medications, to totable comforts like a blanket and an eye mask/headphones hybrid. All of these items come in at under $35, and they’re also all on sale right now!

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 6

Compression Packing Cubes for Suitcases, BAGSMART 6 Set Travel Organizer Cubes for Travel Essentials, Expandable Luggage Suitcase Organizer Bags Set, Lightweight Packing Organizers as Travel Accessories for Women / Men
BAGSMART
One of the hardest things about packing for a trip is being able to FIT everything you might need for any eventuality. One amazing thing to utilize is compression, like these compression bags. These packing cubes will help you squeeze every inch of available packing space out of your luggage, with different sizes for different items (large for sweaters, medium for shirts and so on).
$42.99On Sale: $31.99You Save 26%
Caoodkdk Travel Cable Organizer

Electronic Organizer Travel Cable Accessories Bag,Electronic Organizer Case,Waterproof Electronic Accessories Organizer Bag for Power Bank,Charging Cords,Chargers,Mouse,USB Cable,Earphones Flash Drive
CAOODKDK
Just as difficult as packing all your travel clothing and toiletries is finding space for all the cables and electronic doodads you may need to bring. This waterproof, shockproof and heavy-duty case takes the guesswork out of cable organization, with compartments for a powerbank, memory card, cords, headphones, adapters and basically anything else you could think of!
$13.99On Sale: $6.25You Save 55%
Jdzjuchu Travel Makeup Brush Holder

JDZJUCHU Travel Makeup Brush Holder,Make Up Organizer Bag Case,Cosmetic Pouch,Toiletry Organizer,Silicon Small Makeup Brush Purse(Walnut)
JDZJUCHU
Keep your brushes together and secure in this high-quality silicone makeup brush case. You can even throw it in a purse for everyday use! It can fit around 4-8 brushes, along with other things you might want to have at hand (blemish patches, oil blotting sheets, etc.).
$15.99On Sale: $13.99You Save 13%
EverSnug 2-in-1 Travel Blanket and Pillowcase

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow - Premium Soft 2 in 1 Airplane Blanket with Soft Bag Pillowcase, Hand Luggage Sleeve and Backpack Clip (Light Pink)
EverSnug
I’m someone who always needs even a light blanket to sleep, and this one is perfect for travel. In motion, the enclosed blanket folds up neatly into the zip-up case, which can be clipped onto your luggage. In use, you can throw one of those small airline-provided pillows inside the case and zip it in, adding extra softness to your sleep situation and also keeping things a little more hygienic by putting a barrier between the pillow and your skin.
$34.95On Sale: $29.95You Save 14%
Fouews Travel Pill Organizer

1Pack Travel Pill Organizer, 8 Compartments Portable Pill Case, Small Pill Box for Pocket Purse Portable Medicine Vitamin Container Beige
Fouews
We believe in the Scouts rule here — always be prepared! This travel case is much more compact than carrying around a bunch of pill bottles, and has eight compartments to keep pills separate. You’ll have plenty of space to bring along any medications as well as other essentials, like Advil, Tums and maybe a couple of Gas-X for fussy travel tummies.
$7.99On Sale: $3.99You Save 50%
Iseyyox 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for Apple Devices

Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices - 3 in 1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger Dock - Travel Charging Pad for iPhone 14 13 12 Pro Max Plus Watch & Airpods
Iseyyox
Android users, keep on scrolling — but if you’re an Apple devotee, this 3-in-1 travel charging dock will be absolutely essential for keeping your charging situation workable on-the-go. It has areas for charging an Apple Watch, an iPhone (with wireless charging) and AirPods.
$69.99On Sale: $33.99You Save 51%
Mecion Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror

Mecion Makeup Mirror with 10X Magnifying Mirror, Vanity Mirror with 80 LED Lights, Compact LED Mirror, Portable Cosmetic Mirror with 3 Color Lights, Travel Accessories for Women (Rose Gold)
Mecion
This mirror is just amazing for anyone hoping to create a gorgeous makeup look without their usual bathroom/vanity setup. Just charge it up before you need it and you’ll have a perfectly portable cosmetic mirror that lights up with 3 different LED colors, also offering 10x magnification to make sure you’ll see every pesky pore and hair.
$39.99On Sale: $21.99You Save 45%
LC-Dolida Bluetooth Sleep Mask & Headphones

Sleep Headphones Sleep Mask with Bluetooth Headphones, LC-dolida Eye Mask for Sleeping Eye Pillow Sleeping Headphones for Side Sleepers Thin Speaker Cool Gadgets Gifts for Men&Women(ICY-Feeling Black)
LC-dolida
I use this thing all the time, but it’s especially useful for travel. It’s both a sleep mask and a Bluetooth headset, so you can keep out the light and bustle of your fellow travelers while also canceling out any outside noise with your own tunes or podcasts.
$23.99On Sale: $17.99You Save 25%
Wandf TSA-Approved Clear Travel Toiletry Bag 2-Pack

TSA Approved Clear Travel Toiletry Bag wih Zippers Carry-on Travel Accessories Quart Size Toiletries Cosmetic Pouch Makeup Bags for Men and Women (2 pcs)
WANDF
Make the TSA process oh-so-much easier with these clear toiletry bags, which will make it easier for security to check out your 3oz.-or-under travel bottles and for you to organize them all in one place.
$9.99On Sale: $7.99You Save 20%
Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack

WATERFLY Crossbody Sling Backpack Sling Bag Travel Hiking Chest Bag Daypack
WATERFLY
I went to Italy in May, and I can attest that this sling bag was a lifesaver while hustling between Rome, Florence, Cinque Terre and more. It has a low profile, but looks are deceiving — it fits a heck of a lot of items, with plenty of compartments and zipped areas for sorting everything into separate spaces. You can even use it as a fanny pack in a pinch!
$34.99On Sale: $27.99You Save 20%
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!