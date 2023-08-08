Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re a big travel fan, prepping for your journey can be just as fun — or possibly stressful — as the trip itself. That said, it can be difficult to narrow down what to pack, and even more difficult to narrow down which items will make the act of packing and organizing your travel situation easier. Lucky for you, that’s where we come in!

We gathered 10 of the best essential items for travel on Amazon, from organizer cases for clothing, cables and medications, to totable comforts like a blanket and an eye mask/headphones hybrid. All of these items come in at under $35, and they’re also all on sale right now!

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 6 One of the hardest things about packing for a trip is being able to FIT everything you might need for any eventuality. One amazing thing to utilize is compression, like these compression bags. These packing cubes will help you squeeze every inch of available packing space out of your luggage, with different sizes for different items (large for sweaters, medium for shirts and so on). $42.99 On Sale: $31.99 You Save 26% See it!

Caoodkdk Travel Cable Organizer Just as difficult as packing all your travel clothing and toiletries is finding space for all the cables and electronic doodads you may need to bring. This waterproof, shockproof and heavy-duty case takes the guesswork out of cable organization, with compartments for a powerbank, memory card, cords, headphones, adapters and basically anything else you could think of! $13.99 On Sale: $6.25 You Save 55% See it!

Jdzjuchu Travel Makeup Brush Holder Keep your brushes together and secure in this high-quality silicone makeup brush case. You can even throw it in a purse for everyday use! It can fit around 4-8 brushes, along with other things you might want to have at hand (blemish patches, oil blotting sheets, etc.). $15.99 On Sale: $13.99 You Save 13% See it!

EverSnug 2-in-1 Travel Blanket and Pillowcase I’m someone who always needs even a light blanket to sleep, and this one is perfect for travel. In motion, the enclosed blanket folds up neatly into the zip-up case, which can be clipped onto your luggage. In use, you can throw one of those small airline-provided pillows inside the case and zip it in, adding extra softness to your sleep situation and also keeping things a little more hygienic by putting a barrier between the pillow and your skin. $34.95 On Sale: $29.95 You Save 14% See it!

Fouews Travel Pill Organizer We believe in the Scouts rule here — always be prepared! This travel case is much more compact than carrying around a bunch of pill bottles, and has eight compartments to keep pills separate. You’ll have plenty of space to bring along any medications as well as other essentials, like Advil, Tums and maybe a couple of Gas-X for fussy travel tummies. $7.99 On Sale: $3.99 You Save 50% See it!

Iseyyox 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for Apple Devices Android users, keep on scrolling — but if you’re an Apple devotee, this 3-in-1 travel charging dock will be absolutely essential for keeping your charging situation workable on-the-go. It has areas for charging an Apple Watch, an iPhone (with wireless charging) and AirPods. $69.99 On Sale: $33.99 You Save 51% See it!

Mecion Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror This mirror is just amazing for anyone hoping to create a gorgeous makeup look without their usual bathroom/vanity setup. Just charge it up before you need it and you’ll have a perfectly portable cosmetic mirror that lights up with 3 different LED colors, also offering 10x magnification to make sure you’ll see every pesky pore and hair. $39.99 On Sale: $21.99 You Save 45% See it!

LC-Dolida Bluetooth Sleep Mask & Headphones I use this thing all the time, but it’s especially useful for travel. It’s both a sleep mask and a Bluetooth headset, so you can keep out the light and bustle of your fellow travelers while also canceling out any outside noise with your own tunes or podcasts. $23.99 On Sale: $17.99 You Save 25% See it!

Wandf TSA-Approved Clear Travel Toiletry Bag 2-Pack Make the TSA process oh-so-much easier with these clear toiletry bags, which will make it easier for security to check out your 3oz.-or-under travel bottles and for you to organize them all in one place. $9.99 On Sale: $7.99 You Save 20% See it!

Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack I went to Italy in May, and I can attest that this sling bag was a lifesaver while hustling between Rome, Florence, Cinque Terre and more. It has a low profile, but looks are deceiving — it fits a heck of a lot of items, with plenty of compartments and zipped areas for sorting everything into separate spaces. You can even use it as a fanny pack in a pinch! $34.99 On Sale: $27.99 You Save 20% See it!

