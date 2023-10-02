Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know quiet luxury is the big trend right now, but sometimes living that luxe life means making a real statement — and turning some heads! Yes, it can be fun to savor a little shine, sparkle and splendor when it comes to beefing up our wardrobe, and you won’t even need to break the bank to score some serious luxe-look trend points. That’s right: we’ve gathered 21 amazing statement pieces to create top-to-bottom opulent, fashionable ‘fits, and our selections start at just $8! From shoes and accessories to dresses and jumpsuits to tops and bottoms, we’ve got all the best closet additions from across the internet that will help you realize your glam-goddess dreams. Shoes & Accessories

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This understatedly elegant cuff bracelet from Shashi will add a dash of luxury to literally any outfit.

2. We Also Love: Luxury = gold, dontcha know? These lovely gold-tone earrings will definitely make a statement thanks to their super-cool swirly design. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings!

3. We Can’t Forget: Tory Burch knows how to make a luxe handbag, and this logo-embossed tote with chain straps is a stunning classic.

4. And That’s Just What They’ll Do: Tall black boots scream “lady who knows how to run her life.” Even if you’re not actually in command at every moment, exude that energy with these fashionable steppers from Seychelles!

5. Gold Member: Remember what we said about gold? Yeah, that applies here too, with an eye-catching multi-strand design necklace that will look sleek with dresses and T-shirts alike.

6. Pump It Up: These prance-worthy pumps elevate a classic loafer with a luxe leather exterior and metal horsehead hardware, finished with a stacked block heel.

7. Shine On, You Crazy Diamond: Nothing says luxe like a little bling-bling, so show off your sparkle with this gorgeous crystal-embellished clutch!

Dresses & Jumpsuits

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing is more elegant than an evening gown! This wowzer of an off-shoulder number can be yours for a mere $50, and features a beautiful silhouette with a peek-a-boo leg slit for a little added spice.

9. We Also Love: For a cocktail cut dress, chiffon is the way to go. Dress the Population’s fit-and-flare midi dress offers flowiness in a variety of shades, like lovely pine, dark magenta and electric blue.

10. We Can’t Forget: Set your phasers to stunning, because this sparkle-tastic tie-front jumpsuit is about to leave everyone around you speechless!

11. Gown Town: Speaking of sequins, how incredible is this totally-bedecked long-sleeve gown? All three of the possible patterns give 1920s Art Deco vibes, and all are available for under $100!

12. Nights in Light Satin: This lustrous satin gown checks every glamorous box with its shoulder-showing, deeply dipped neck, set-in sash and full circle skirt. All three colors (hunter, midnight and burgundy) are so beautiful.

Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Blazers are so in right now, and this one from State gives a luxurious twist on the trend with its sleek satin finish and tie-front waist.

14. We Also Love: A 100% pure cashmere sweater for just $139? Sign Us up!

15. We Can’t Forget: How stylish and unique is this be-fringed sweater? It’s cozy, soft and just, well, cool.

16. Buttoned Up: Saunter in sophisticated style with this Ralph Lauren single-breasted coat crafted from a rich wool blend — on sale now!

17. Kennedy Cool: This tasteful button-up cardigan is serving serious Jackie O vibes. Throw on some oversized glasses and you’ll be embodying understated Kennebunkport glam in no time!

18. Madden for You: On the other end of the spectrum we have a houndstooth blazer which serves both high society horse girl and Cher from Clueless in equal measure. Either way, you’re looking good.

Bottoms

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Pleats to meet you! These pleated high-waisted pants bring some luxe polish to any workday ‘fit.

20. We Also Love: Luxe looks can also be sizzling-hot, as proven by this sexy high-slit vegan leather skirt.

21. We Can’t Forget: Last but certainly not least, these flowy, tapered pleated trousers totally say “I’ll be on my yacht,” but at a decidedly more kayak-y price.

