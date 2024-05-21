Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like most of Us, our favorite retailers are dreaming of summer fun in the sun. Brands have showcased so many trendy summer essentials and we can’t get enough. So many stunning new arrivals are hitting our favorite e-tailers and online stores and they’re perfect for the list of festivities we plan to get into. Staying updated can be quite challenging, but we’re up for it!

Last month, we uncovered designer quality pieces from Walmart’s Scoop brand, starting at just $10. The brand is back with more warm-weather fashion items you can snag starting at $9! We’ve rounded up our top picks of luxe summer essentials from Walmart’s Scoop brand. From classic tanks to dressy trousers, we’ve got you covered! Check out our top picks ahead.

Ultimate High-Neck Baby Tank Top

Bring your love of Barbiercore to live when you rock this fitted tank top. It’s so smooth and slimming!

Get the Ultimate High-Neck Baby Tank Top for just $9 at Walmart!

Ruffle Slip Bias Cut Dress

Get ready to frolic in the sun with this airy blush pink dress. The asymmetrical tiers give this dress a whimsical touch!

Get the Ruffle Slip Bias Cut Dress for just $29 at Walmart!

Cutout Poplin Dress with Puff Sleeves

This sweet summer dress is perfect for picnics and outdoor events. This white number is so versatile that you can wear it casually or dress it up for an event like graduation!

Get the Cut-Out Poplin Dress with Puff Sleeves for just $30 at Walmart!

Contour V-Neck Tee

Pull this T-shirt out when you’re in the mood to serve a casual look. The contour V-neck is perfect for rocking with everything fom jeans to flowy midi skirts!

Get the Contour V-Neck Tee for just $15 at Walmart!

Wide Leg Satin Pants

These silky trousers put a refined flare on any warm-weather ensemble!

Get the Wide-Leg Satin Pants for just $24 at Walmart!

V-Neck Tank Top

Speaking of silky summer essentials, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this stunning V-neck. The lightweight fabric will keep you cool when you’re in the great outdoors!

Get the V-Neck Tank Top for just $16 at Walmart!

Lace Up Stiletto Heel Sandals

You’ll look like you walked fresh off of a runway in these strappy heels!

Get the Lace Up Stiletto Heel Sandals for just $30 (originally $38) at Walmart!

Block Heel Mule Sandals

If you’re looking for a more casual shoe that you can dress up or down, you have to check out these chic mules. They come in four summer-friendly shades that you can pair with just about anything!

Get the Block Heel Mule Sandals for just $30 (originally $35) at Walmart!

Flutter Sleeve Swing Dress

This flowy puff-sleeve dress is the perfect workwear option for summer. It’s lightweight and airy, which we adore, and comes with a cute tiered silhouette!

Get the Flutter Sleeve Swing Dress for just $29 at Walmart!

Ruched Halter Dress

If you’re anything like Us your calendar is probably packed with weddings or other formal occasions. This halter neck dress features flattering ruching across the stomach that slims and a chic ruffle hem, making it perfect for when you have to dress up!

Get the Ruched Halter Dress for just $34 at Walmart!