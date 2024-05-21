Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Heidi Klum’s relationship with sunscreen is a story many of Us can relate to all too well. In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the supermodel and television personality said that she grew up “without a lot of awareness of how important it is to keep your skin protected from the sun.”

“I remember tanning with baby oil – can you imagine doing that now?” she said.

Sound familiar? Us too! Thankfully, the world has evolved since our childhoods and we now understand how crucial it is to wear sunscreen when out in the sun. Klum, a self-proclaimed “sun bum” who’s “happiest on a beautiful beach in the hot sun,” now likes to wear the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen to keep her skin protected.

One of the biggest reasons we have to assume Klum picks this sunscreen over the thousands of others out there is because it helps to “protect the money maker” — AKA her supermodel face — from the sun. On top of being SPF 50, it also is a mineral sunscreen, which protects against UVA and UVB rays, is gentle on the skin and is better for the environment. Plus, it’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, which means that you need not waste time reapplying every five minutes.

However, we think she likely loves it for the aesthetic benefits and “pretty glow” it gives the face, per reviewers. According to the brand, the tint provides a light-coverage matte finish that customers say gives the face a “blurring filter.” It’s also non-greasy, has no white cast and “does not cause breakouts,” — per many shoppers.

Klum is far from the only fan of this sunscreen though. It has a big audience of devotee shoppers as well, with over 14,900 five-star ratings and many glowing reviews. Clearly a staple in the routine of many shoppers, a whopping 30,000+ bottles of this sunscreen were bought last month.

“[This is] the only face sunscreen I use because it gives me a nice smooth and glowy look,” one shopper said. “[It has a] nice colored tint that also makes my skin tone look a little more even all around.”

Klum is proof that it’s never too late to start protecting your skin. And if you’re going to start with any facial sunscreen, make it this one that’ll give your face a “flawless and natural” finish like this buyer said. It comes in at $38, which is a little on the pricier end. However, since it’s only a facial sunscreen, the 1.76 oz bottle is sure to last for many months on end.

