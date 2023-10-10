Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day is officially back in action! Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10-11, and deals are so good — many are even better than Black Friday prices!
It’s the perfect time to start your holiday shopping — or pick up a gift for a friend with a fall or winter birthday. Shop our favorite gifting deals for Prime Day below, featuring some of the biggest discounts available. Up to 84% off!
The Best Better-Than-Black Friday Gifting Deals for Prime Day
For Her
Shopping for your bestie? Your sister? Your mom or your significant other? Fashion lover? Beauty fan? We have gift ideas for you!
- The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag — was $40, now $11!
- Blush by Rebecca Minkoff Perfume — was $95, now $31!
- Rayonner Electric Candle Lighter — was $16, now $7!
- Docolor Eyeshadow Palettes, Gemstone Collection — was $70, now $34!
- Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket — was $90, now $48!
For Him
Whether you’re on the hunt for gifts for your dad, husband or another guy in your life, this is the sale to shop. From grooming to gaming, there are some killer deals!
- Male God Beard Kit — was $30, now $14!
- Calvin Klein Relaxed Fit Monogram Logo Fleece Sweatshirt — was $70, now $40!
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset — was $150, now $76!
- Echo Dot, 5th Gen — was $73, now $24!
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Front-Zip Jacket — was $115, now $60!
For Anyone
Prepping early for a Secret Santa gift exchange? Need a gift for someone who’s notoriously hard to shop for? Universally-loved gifts like shower steamers or coffee samplers are here to help!
- Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders — was $60, now $28!
- Dreamer Car Wedge Seat Cushion — was $45, now $15!
- Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler — was $60, now $42!
- Rosyclo Unisex Cloud Slippers — were $40, now $20!
- CalmNFiz Shower Steamers Gift Set — was $20, now $7!
For Kids
Are you playing Santa Claus this year? Or maybe you need something for a niece, nephew or local toy drive! Either way, we have some amazing gift ideas for kids, from slime kits to tablets!
- SGIN Android 12 Kids Tablet — was $500, now $80!
- Bubble-N-Go Deluxe Lawn Mower Toy — was $24, now $11!
- Funky Disney It’s a Small World Game — was $25, now $8!
- Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit — was $55, now $19!
- Kokodi LCD Writing Tablet — was $30, now $14!
