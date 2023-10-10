Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Prime Day is back — and you know we’re not letting this opportunity pass Us by. Prime Big Deal Days is treating us to two beautiful days of Prime-exclusive deals for fall, and fashion is at the top of our mind!
From October 10-11, you can nab new clothes, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more for less. Let’s zhuzh up your wardrobe with our top Prime Day fashion deals!
Best Prime Day Fashion Deals
Best Prime Day Clothing Deals
Let’s get your fall-to-winter wardrobe ready, shall we? We have chic, cozy knits for you to check out — plus a colorful dress for any tropical getaways!
- Lillusory Oversized Slouchy Knit Sweater Coat — was $60, now $43!
- Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress — was $67, now $40!
- Prettygarden Fashion Winter Coat — was $56, now $40!
- Anrabess One-Shoulder Smocked Sun Dress — was $53, now $22!
Best Prime Day Shoe Deals
We all know that even the most stylish pieces won’t have the right effect if you don’t have the perfect pair of shoes to go along with them. Whether you need something casual or dressy, you’re in the right place!
- Dr. Scholl’s Rate Zip Ankle Boot — was $90, now $64!
- Nine West Fresh Pump — was $95, now starts at $41!
- Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker — was $70, now $36!
- Plmokn Smiley Face Slippers — was $23, for $14!
Best Prime Day Accessory Deals
Fashion accessories are the missing piece of most outfits. The way a stylish bag or slouchy beanie can level up a look is undeniable. With these deals, you can elevate every outfit without having to break the bank!
- WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag — was $18, now $8!
- Sojos Trendy Round Sunglasses — was $27, now $15!
- Yanibest Satin-Lined Beanie — was $29, now $14!
- Maamgic Scarf — was $27, now $18!
Best Prime Day Jewelry Deals
Jewelry is an amazing way to add some sparkle and shine to your look, and luckily, Prime Day is packed with trendy pieces and designer look-alikes. Grab your faves before they sell out!
- Pnyfil Chunky Teardrop Earrings — was $17, now $10!
- Chesky 14K Gold-Plated Chain Necklace — was $30, now $16!
- Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet — was $125, now $85!
- E 14K Gold-Plated Ring — was $12, now $6!
