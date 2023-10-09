Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are a time of joy and cheer… and lots of laughs! Santa Claus may be famous for his chuckle, but we’re ready to give him a run for his money!

Funny tees and ridiculous White Elephant gifts are always on the agenda, but this year, we want to make sure you’re also set with hilarious home decor for Christmas and Hanukkah. Get ready for plenty of LOLs and ho ho hos!

Blulu Christmas Party Santa Restroom Door Cover Guests are going to break down in giggles when they see this on the bathroom door! $11.00 See it!

Lizxun Arm Tree Decoration Fans of the Grinch will lose it over this tree decoration! $19.00 See it!

Honey Dew Funny Hanukkah Kitchen Towel A perfect Hanukkah version of the famous Christmas quote! $15.00 See it!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Wooden Wreath Guests will be cracking up immediately when they’re greeted by this wooden wreath! $20.00 See it!

Zion Judaica Polyresin Dinosaur Hanukkah Menorah Why stick with a boring menorah when you could have a roaring one? $70.00 See it!

Micocah 6ft Inflatable Christmas Tree Outdoor Decoration A good reminder for Santa to bring gifts for your pup! $56.00 See it!

Hanukkah Throw Pillow A chicken in a yarmulke? On a pillow? Perfection. $22.00 See it!

MainEvent Let's Get Lit Door Mat This one could totally work for both holidays! $20.00 See it!

