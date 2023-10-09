Your account
10 LOL-Worthy Christmas and Hanukkah Decor Finds

By
amazon-lol-worthy-christmas-hanukkah-decor
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are a time of joy and cheer… and lots of laughs! Santa Claus may be famous for his chuckle, but we’re ready to give him a run for his money!

Funny tees and ridiculous White Elephant gifts are always on the agenda, but this year, we want to make sure you’re also set with hilarious home decor for Christmas and Hanukkah. Get ready for plenty of LOLs and ho ho hos!

Blulu Christmas Party Santa Restroom Door Cover

Christmas Party Decorations, Funny Christmas Santa Restroom Door Cover Fabric Santa Restroom Backdrop Background Banner for Christmas Door Decorations Christmas Party Supplies, 70.9 x 35.4 Inch
Blulu
Guests are going to break down in giggles when they see this on the bathroom door!
$11.00
See it!

Lizxun Arm Tree Decoration

Christmas Elf Body Tree Decorations, Elf Head and Arms for Christmas Tree, Stole Christmas Elf Stuffed Leg Stuck Tree Topper Garland Ornaments Burlap Pose-able Plush Legs for Tree Ornaments
Lizxun
Fans of the Grinch will lose it over this tree decoration!
$19.00
See it!

Honey Dew Funny Hanukkah Kitchen Towel

Honey Dew Gifts Funny Kitchen Towels, Happy Hanukkah Ya Filthy Schmuck Flour Sack Towel, 27 inch by 27 inch, 100% Cotton, Highly Absorbent, Multi-Purpose Kitchen Dish Towel
Honey Dew Gifts
A perfect Hanukkah version of the famous Christmas quote!
$15.00
See it!

Old World Christmas Ranch Dressing Ornament

Old World Christmas Ranch Dressing Blown Glass 2020 Unique Christmas Ornaments for Christmas Tree Decorations
Old World Christmas
The ultimate ornament for ranch lovers!
Was $20On Sale: $18You Save 10%
See it!

Woght Christmas Wooden Box Sign

Funny Christmas Wooden Box Sign Plaque on the Naughty List and I Regret Nothing Black Wood Box Sign Rustic Art Home Shelf Desk Decor 5 x 5 x 1 Inches
Woght
Sometimes, coal is the best we can hope for!
Was $12On Sale: $8You Save 33%
See it!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Wooden Wreath

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Holiday Decor Wooden Wreath - 12inch, Party Supplies Funny Front Door Sign Christmas Decorations (C)
Jxueych
Guests will be cracking up immediately when they’re greeted by this wooden wreath!
$20.00
See it!

Zion Judaica Polyresin Dinosaur Hanukkah Menorah

Zion Judaica Polyresin Dinosaur Hanukkah Menorah (Gold) with Brass Cups
Zion Judaica Ltd
Why stick with a boring menorah when you could have a roaring one?
$70.00
See it!

Micocah 6ft Inflatable Christmas Tree Outdoor Decoration

6FT Inflatable Christmas Tree Outdoor Decoration - Lighted Christmas Blow Up Santa Climbing Tree Chased by Dog Built-in LED Lights for Holiday Xmas Party Indoor Garden Lawn Yard Decorations
MICOCAH
A good reminder for Santa to bring gifts for your pup!
$56.00
See it!

Hanukkah Throw Pillow

Hanukkah Decor Jew Chanukah Men Women Kids Gifts Hanukkah Chicken Chanukah Jewish Farm Farmer Men Women Kids Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Hanukkah Decor Jew Chanukah Men Women Kids Gifts
A chicken in a yarmulke? On a pillow? Perfection.
$22.00
See it!

MainEvent Let's Get Lit Door Mat

Let's Get Lit Funny Christmas Door Mats for Front Door 30x17 Inch, Christmas Door Mat Outdoor Funny, Outdoor Christmas Door Mat Funny Christmas Mat for Front Door Funny Christmas Door Mat Outdoor Coir
MAINEVENT
This one could totally work for both holidays!
$20.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more holiday finds here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

