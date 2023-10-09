Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re anything like Us, you start planning your Halloween costume as soon as the first leaf hits the ground. Or, you might have even already been inspired by some of the most iconic outfits worn by our favorite characters this year. From Barbie to The Little Mermaid, we’ve had some great looks come out of pop culture since late 2022, and they’re sure to be major hit costumes for Halloween 2023.
To help you create the perfect costume, we’ve collected some of our favorite versions of 2023’s most popular costumes available on Amazon, including some single pieces that you can combine together to make the ultimate DIY look!
Roller Skating Barbie, from Barbie
Barbie first went viral during filming, when the movie’s stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were seen shooting in their now-iconic neon rollerblading outfits. The dreamiest start to your Rollerblading Barbie costume is this clothing and accessory set from Cicoci, which has a ton of the pieces that made the screen look so, well, iconic! But if you’d rather go DIY, try the items below:
- Miaiulia Women’s Retro 80s/90s Inspired One Piece Swimwear, $29
- HeyNuts Essential Biker Shorts for Women, $21
- Cosplaya 80s Beach Visor Hat, $18
- Satinior 80s Leg Warmers Set with Wristbands and Headband, $16
Ariel, from The Little Mermaid (2023)
With the new and updated live-action version of Disney’s classic The Little Mermaid hitting theaters earlier this year, we also got new takes on Ariel’s famous looks from the original film. You can go with her gorgeous “Ariel on land” dress, or you can assemble your own version of Ariel’s under the sea look below:
- Leg Avenue Women’s Standard Mermaid Seashell Bikini Top, $30
- Alyweatry Women Halloween Mermaid Costume Maxi Skirt, $26
- Style Icon Faux Locs Wig, $66
Princess Peach, from The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The characters from Super Mario Bros. came back in a big way this year thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which included the voice of megastar Anya Taylor-Joy as the pink-frocked Princess Peach. You can rock Peach’s style with this full costume and accessory kit, compile your own version with the below items, or go with Peach’s racing outfit for a different spin on the character!
- Nuolich Princess Costume Accessories, $17
- Blue Round Ball Clip On Earrings with Brooch, $10
- shecool Blonde Wig with Accessories, $26
- Linkom Womens Pink Peach Jumpsuit, $87
Wednesday Addams, from Wednesday
The new Netflix show Wednesday, centered around the queen of spooky Wednesday Addams, premiered post-Halloween last year, so this Halloween is the first year ladies will be rocking the updated Wednesday look as a costume! The iconic look from the show is, of course, the character’s black lace dance dress, of which you can find a great version right here! Or, check out a few different costume pieces below:
- Nicat Wednesday Addams Wig, $26
- Wednesday Addams Lace Costume Dress, $73
- Madden Girl Women’s Kassidy Loafer, $49
- Moon Wood Women Thigh High Socks, $10
Megan the Doll, from M3GAN
We know that some people decided they were going to be Megan for Halloween the moment the immediately-legendary clip of the robot doll dancing down a hallway was released. You can get your Megan on this Halloween with the Lmjxhcr Kids Adult M3gan Costume Dress with Wig, or a variety of pieces below:
- Spirit Halloween Adult M3GAN Dress Costume, $60
- Anogol Hair Cap and Long Light Brown Auburn Wavy Wig, $25
- Aosphiraylian Womens Mary Janes, $35
- Moochi Women 80 Denier White Semi Opaque Tights, $9
