We waste so much time, energy and money shopping for wardrobe one-hit wonders when we should be investing in basics instead. Pretty sure we own enough blouses to fit a bathtub, with every color of the rainbow represented. But these shirts go untouched throughout the year! What we really need is a comfy cami with a flattering fit to style on its own or underneath other tops.

When it comes to affordable fashion advice, we always turn to our girl Paige DeSorbo. The Summer House star has mastered the look for less, recreating high-end outfits at a low cost. Paige revealed her go-to basic during a recent Amazon Livestream: “This is one of the best tank tops ever,” she said. “I think I have maybe about 12 of these tank tops at home because I wear them every single day. These are just good to have for under things to throw on, especially with the winter coming. I can’t wear a sweater with nothing under it.”

This tank top has also gone viral on TikTok! Read on to find out why thousands of shoppers adore this everyday essential.

Get the Artfish Women’s Sleeveless Tank Top for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Artfish tank top is our dream basic. Somewhere in between a crop top and a camisole, this tank hits at the perfect point on our torso. Made with Spandex-blend material, this ribbed tank is super soft and stretchy. The scoop-neckline adds an elevated touch without exposing too much cleavage.

According to reviews, this tank top is high-quality and holds its shape over time. There are also 39 different colors to choose from! You can’t go wrong with versatile white, but you can also opt for a vibrant shade.

Paige isn’t the only fan of this trendy tank top! One customer declared, “THE SOFTEST TANK I’VE EVER OWNED. THIS TANK is the softest, cutest and most comfortable top I have found and I’ve bought so many random tank tops from $100 to $20. This is it. This is the one.” Another reviewer raved, “This is a high-end-looking, well-made tank. I’ve seen VERY similar tanks costing 3x as much. Works as a layering piece or on its own.” And this shopper said, “This is the perfect tank top for my fellow millennials that like crop tops but don’t want it so short the bottom of your tits are practically falling out.”

Take a page out of Paige’s style playbook and shop this popular tank top today!

