Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s happening. While the weather teetered between blistering hot and shudder-inducing cold for a little while, fall seems to be firmly planting its foot down and finding its place. I was finally able to confidently fold away my spring and summer clothing and hang up my fall and winter pieces from years past.

This time around, however, I realized I definitely needed to make some replacements — and fill some gaping voids. I was looking forward to wearing a cozy-chic sweater set as often as possible… but I didn’t even own one I liked! Luckily, this Etcyy set launched on Amazon this year, and it’s everything I’ve been dreaming of!

Get the Etcyy Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Outerwear Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Outerwear is a fall fashion essential! After all, transitional weather is only temporary. Soon enough, we’ll need a jacket or coat to keep Us warm through winter. Layering pieces are not just functional, they’re also fashionable. As soon […]

This knit set is bound to capture shoppers’ hearts left and right this season — so it’s our duty to make sure you grab one in your size and favorite colorway before it sells out. This set is soft, stretchy and nicely priced for two gorgeous pieces. Each piece can be worn on its own, but together, they’re pure magic!

The top of this two-piece set is a mock-neck sweater with a ribbed knit. It has a chest pocket, dropped shoulder seams, lantern sleeves and a slightly cropped hem. While solid shades are available, there are also numerous options with narrow stripes!

The pants in this set ditch the ribbed knit, opting for a smooth, drapey sweatpant material. They have a wonderfully roomy fit, but they still taper at the ankles for a harem pant-inspired look. They also have a stretchy waistband and deep side pockets — two of our favorite things!

Get the Etcyy Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: I'm the Queen of Cozy, and This Is My New Fall Two-Piece Set Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you asked me to nail down my sense of style, I would say that I’m the queen of the cozy aesthetic. I live and breathe cargo pants and graphic T-shirts! Recently, I sifted through dozens of pages […]

This enviable set comes in 13 colorways, so you have the option to go for a more monochrome look, choose contrasting shades, stick with stripes or solids, etc. Of course, you can also grab more than one set and mix and match between them!

You can just as easily wear any of the sweaters with a pair of leggings or jeans or any of the pants with a long-sleeve tee or crew-neck sweatshirt. Up to you! There are so many outfit possibilities waiting!

Get the Etcyy Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Etcyy here and explore more two-piece sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Sydney Sweeney Loves This $19 Ice Roller So Much, She Used It on TV Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s the best way to wake up in the morning? Some may say coffee or a brisk walk, but for Sydney Sweeney, the answer is ice. A cool refresh may not only help wake up your mind, but […]

Related: Shoppers Say This $40 Sweater Looks Like a Luxury Cardigan — I'm Adding to Cart! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Pop quiz! Which of these articles of clothing is most symbolic of fall? A. Coats B. Boots C. Sweaters D. Scarves Okay, so technically, there’s not one objective answer — but if you ask Us, we’d say C! […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $10 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s almost time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is about to make its glorious return for fall, this time under the name of […]