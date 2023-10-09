Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s happening. While the weather teetered between blistering hot and shudder-inducing cold for a little while, fall seems to be firmly planting its foot down and finding its place. I was finally able to confidently fold away my spring and summer clothing and hang up my fall and winter pieces from years past.
This time around, however, I realized I definitely needed to make some replacements — and fill some gaping voids. I was looking forward to wearing a cozy-chic sweater set as often as possible… but I didn’t even own one I liked! Luckily, this Etcyy set launched on Amazon this year, and it’s everything I’ve been dreaming of!
Get the Etcyy Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.
This knit set is bound to capture shoppers’ hearts left and right this season — so it’s our duty to make sure you grab one in your size and favorite colorway before it sells out. This set is soft, stretchy and nicely priced for two gorgeous pieces. Each piece can be worn on its own, but together, they’re pure magic!
The top of this two-piece set is a mock-neck sweater with a ribbed knit. It has a chest pocket, dropped shoulder seams, lantern sleeves and a slightly cropped hem. While solid shades are available, there are also numerous options with narrow stripes!
The pants in this set ditch the ribbed knit, opting for a smooth, drapey sweatpant material. They have a wonderfully roomy fit, but they still taper at the ankles for a harem pant-inspired look. They also have a stretchy waistband and deep side pockets — two of our favorite things!
This enviable set comes in 13 colorways, so you have the option to go for a more monochrome look, choose contrasting shades, stick with stripes or solids, etc. Of course, you can also grab more than one set and mix and match between them!
You can just as easily wear any of the sweaters with a pair of leggings or jeans or any of the pants with a long-sleeve tee or crew-neck sweatshirt. Up to you! There are so many outfit possibilities waiting!
