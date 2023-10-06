Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s the best way to wake up in the morning? Some may say coffee or a brisk walk, but for Sydney Sweeney, the answer is ice. A cool refresh may not only help wake up your mind, but also your skin! No one likes leaving the house looking puffy, red and exhausted, and ice rolling could be key to quickly shedding away all of those pesky signs of fatigue.

In 2022, Sweeney revealed her 10-minute beauty routine for sensitive skin in a video for Allure. While she used a couple of pricier picks, we were thrilled to see this viral ice roller from Amazon in the mix. She absolutely raved about it too — even revealing that she used it in one of her hit shows!

In the video, Sweeney applied eye patches, and then explained, “While I have these on, I usually walk around my house, or I ice roll.” She picked up her Esarora Ice Roller, which we recognized instantly. “If you ever see me driving to set like this,” she said, mimicking using the roller on her face, “it’s ‘cause it’s an early call time.”

“So, I bring this everywhere I go,” she continued. “It’s just an ice roller. Got it off Amazon, and I live by it. It just wakes me up. I feel like it makes my skin feel good and takes away any puffiness. And I just, literally, ice roll.” She then began using it on her face. “I could do this for a really long time. I make sure I get both sides and my jawline.”

“And I just leave this in my freezer,” she explained. “I have multiple in my freezer just in case I leave one on set. And I put one on set in my trailer in my refrigerator.”

Our favorite part of the video, perhaps, was when she revealed that this ice roller made an appearance on Euphoria. “You might’ve seen Cassie do this on her crazy 4:00 AM beauty routine — because those products were actually my products that I brought from home, and I went crazy with them. This is the actual ice roller I used in the show. It’s a very popular ice roller.”

“So, after I’ve done that, my face feels awake,” Sweeney concluded. We know we’re convinced! Learn more about this ice roller (and check out all of the color options) on Amazon!

