The 2024 Met Gala — AKA fashion’s biggest night — was abound with show-stopping looks. The stars did not come to play this year. Each attendee fully embraced the “Garden of Time” theme with whimsical florals and dreamy interpretations of classic folkloric characters. It was difficult to choose just one standout look from the night when there were so many, but one starlet in particular was completely angelic: Ariana Grande.

The singer (who was the surprise performer at the gala) channeled her Wicked character Glinda in an ethereal custom Loewe gown. Grande was a vision as she floated down the carpet, but while most people were focused on her dress, I couldn’t help but notice her shoes. To complete the ensemble, she wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi platform sandals. This style of shoe has gained popularity because of how comfortable and easy it is to walk in. (Case in point: She was able to effortless glide in front of the cameras without breaking a sweat). One look, and I was ready to purchase a pair for myself . . . until I realized the hefty $900 price tag. Yikes.

Luckily, I was able to find a practically identical pair on Amazon for just $60, and according to reviews they’re so comfortable you could “fight crime” in them. Immediate add to cart.

Get the Modatop Platform Heels for $60 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

After doing some major research, I realized that these shoes aren’t only nearly identical looks-wise, they’re also almost the same in construction. The main difference between the Modatop platforms and Grande’s shoes is the materials. The designer pair is constructed from real leather (which just so happens to be one of the most expensive materials). On the flip side, the affordable heels are made from vegan leather, which happens to be just as durable as real leather for — you guessed it — a fraction of the cost. When it comes to the padding, the Modatop pair actually seems to have more, making them even easier to strut around in.

Reviewers can certainly speak to the shoes’ comfortability: Almost every single shopper raves about how easy they are to walk in. “These shoes are so comfortable. I literally wore them all night, and I was completely fine afterwards. They look so cute with my outfit and I would definitely buy them again,” one person wrote. While another mentions that she can easily walk, run or jump in them because of the “perfect” platform height.

Finding platforms that won’t tear up your feet is difficult enough, so this pair really is a diamond in the rough. It’s simply the cherry on top that they’re comparable to a high-end design too. If you’ve been on the hunt for sturdy, reliable platforms, your search can finally end. You’re welcome! Shop the Modatop Platform Heels today!

