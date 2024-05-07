Channel Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala ‘Do With This $9 Floral Hair Clip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kylie Jenner served up yet another unforgettable look at the 2024 Met Gala.

The reality star attended the iconic fashion event on Monday, May 6, at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. She wore a custom ivory gown by Oscar de la Renta, but what specifically stood out to Us was her rose hairpiece, evoking the “Garden of Time” dress code of the evening.

While we probably can’t add a custom designer dress to our summer wardrobe, we can most certainly pop a flower into our hair, whether we’re dressed up or going casual. No need to pluck anything from the garden — this $9 clip will do the trick!

Get the Rrdaily Fabric Rose Flower Hair Clip/Brooch for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

While a real rose will eventually wilt, this satin hairpiece can be worn time and time again. Use it to accent an updo like Jenner or clip it behind your ear with your hair down for a laid-back romantic vibe. The best part? It also has an integrated safety pin attachment, so you can wear it as a brooch as well!

We love the pale pink version of this clip for getting Jenner’s look, but you can also grab it in black, red or white. Each color comes in a camellia version as well! Wear one in your hair, pin one to your jacket and let another one adorn your favorite canvas tote.

Prefer a different color? Another design or size? You can shop through seven other styles we picked out on our search below!

