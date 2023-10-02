Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tired of being told “You look tired!” Or being asked, “Were you up late last night?” Maybe totally-not-helpful comments like “You’re looking a little puffy” have you down — and to be honest, they’d have Us frustrated too! In fact, we got so sick of our dark circles, inflammation and wrinkles around our eyes that we went on a grand search to find an eye cream which would help us smooth things out and brighten things up.

And boy, did we find one! Our pick comes from beauty maven-favorite brand Sunday Riley, a label totally devoted to skin improvement and wellness. This eye cream, aptly called “Auto Correct” for its almost photo-filter-esque smoothing and boosting powers, has reviewers raving that the treatment has improved puffiness, dark circles and fine lines “better than any other eye cream I’ve tried.” Keep scrolling for all the eye-opening deets!

Get the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream at Amazon!

Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream is a bestselling eye treatment which will revitalize tired-looking eyes thanks to its major active ingredients: caffeine and Brazilian ginseng root extract. Caffeine works on the sensitive skin around eyes much like it does in your morning cup o’ Joe — by making blood vessels smaller and tighter, and in this case adding an energy boost to skin to help quickly reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Brazilian ginseng root extract does some heavy lifting too, by diminishing the appearance of eye contour puffiness as well. Other major ingredients, like acmella, watermelon extract, horse chestnut extract and lutein, variably help smooth any lines around the eye, hydrates and locks in moisture for skin and providing a lifted, younger look. So in only one cream you get four major benefits: reducing dark circles and puffiness, smoothing crow’s feet, improving the skin’s moisture barrier and antioxidant defense!

The eye cream is so easy to use and a snap to incorporate into your daily beauty routine. Just apply 1-2 pumps of the cream every morning and evening, as needed. Lightly tap into the skin around the eyes using your ring and middle fingers. The brand itself also recommends to use the treatment as a highlighter by tapping onto the bridge of the nose, cheekbones and cupid’s bow for a “lit from within glow.” And you can even keep it chilled in the fridge for use, which will give it extra de-puffing benefits!

Get the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream at Amazon!

And speaking of benefits — this multitude of pros in Auto Correct’s favor have certainly not been overlooked by customers. One reviewer on Amazon raved that the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream “really works!!!” and sharing that “I suffered from puffy eyes for many years. Since using this product, many people have complimented my looks. It has to be my eyes because everything else about my looks were the same and didn’t change.” Another shopper said that this cream was better than any of the more expensive options they had tried in the past: “Best. Damn. Eye cream. Ever. I have bought the 200 dollar stuff, and everything in between. It will last you a long time and a little goes a long way. It brightens, depuffs, and doesn’t dry out after an hour.”

Other reviewers had similar thoughts. “I have purchased this many times, have tried others, but always come back to Sunday Riley,” confessed one commenter. “It depuffs my eyes, softens wrinkles and it feels very nice.” What else can you ask for from a trustworthy eye cream? Pick up your own Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream on Amazon now for just $55 and give the skin around your lookin’ orbs a little TLC!

See it: Get the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream at Amazon!

