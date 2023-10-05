Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Adult acne can feel like a major bummer — especially as society wants us to believe that pimples are “a teenage thing.” As many of us know, breakouts often continue well into adulthood. Sometimes they don’t even show up until later in life. Just ask Kesha!

The “Tik Tok” singer recently had to change up her entire skincare collection to focus on fighting blemishes. Seeing her skin in her new Harper’s Bazaar video, we’d say she’s found the winning routine. Luckily, some of the products she used are available on Amazon, including her Dr. Dennis Gross cleanser!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser at Amazon!

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Loved Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Have you heard? It’s back! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is having a part two this year. It’s called Prime Big Deal Days, […]

“Two months ago, I started getting pimples,” Kesha explained, “so that’s really awesome. So, I’ve completely had to readjust my routine.” She sarcastically added, “Awesome to be 36 with pimples.” We know so many shoppers who can relate; we were thrilled to get a closer look into what products she uses now.

After wiping away her eye makeup and lashes, she moved on to this Dr. Dennis Gross cleanser. “I’ve been working with a facialist and a dermatologist, just because I’ve had a lot of problems in my life, honey, but pimples were never one of them.” She picked up the tube, explaining, “They told me to try different cleansers. This one, Dr. Dennis Gross. My new cleanser. Meltaway Cleanser.”

She then lathered it between her hands and massaged it all over her dry skin before rinsing!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser at Amazon!

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: Updated on October 5 at 2:03 p.m. Hate waiting an entire year for the return of Amazon Prime Day? […]

This oil-free cleanser is hypoallergenic and designed specifically for sensitive skin, so we can see why Kesha considers it worthy of her anti-acne routine. It’s designed to remove makeup — yes, even waterproof makeup — as well as dirt and oil without stripping skin of its moisture. It also has no parabens or phthalates.

You might think an oil-free cleanser would be only geared toward oily skin types, but this Meltaway Cleanser adds in hyaluronic acid, marine algae, kiwi and aloe to keep skin replenished, avoiding moisture loss. Kesha also notes having dry skin in her video, so it’s nice to see that this cleanser is hydrating enough for her!

As Kesha did, it’s actually recommended to apply this cruelty-free cleanser to dry skin with dry hands. You can then rinse with water — or remove it gently with a cotton round or microfiber cloth. Simple. Effective. Clean!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Dr. Dennis Gross here and explore other skincare cleansers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals — Under $35 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for another round, and we couldn’t be more excited. The fall version of the Prime-exclusive sale […]

Related: 7 Celebrity-Approved Products on Amazon to Help Combat Acne Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Acne is one skincare condition which strikes regardless of your skin type or texture. Many of Us are familiar with clogged, congested pores that become pesky zits, painful cystic bumps and noticeable blackheads. And just like Us, our […]

Related: Margot Robbie Once Said She Uses This $8 Baby Ointment as Lip Balm Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Chapped lip weather is near. For some of us, it may have even already begun. We’ve tried countless lip balms, scrubs and masks over the years, but some of us are still searching for our true holy grail. […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!