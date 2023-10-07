Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you asked me to nail down my sense of style, I would say that I’m the queen of the cozy aesthetic. I live and breathe cargo pants and graphic T-shirts! Recently, I sifted through dozens of pages on Amazon to replace the collection of sweatpants and joggers I stocked up on during the initial quarantine. Thankfully, I found a few winners. I added this two-in-one set to my cart, and I’m literally counting down the seconds until it’s delivered!

Featuring a V-neck top and wide-leg pants, this all-black ensemble is perfect no matter where I wind up this fall. When I’m headed to brunch with my parents, I’ll throw on a pair of Adidas Sambas and a leather moto jacket for a trendy touch. If there’s a last-minute meeting added to my cal, I can toss on a black blazer and matching black pumps for a monochromatic outfit that’s actually office-appropriate. Bonus: I can even wear them to bed as a pajamas! Along with being versatile, this set is only $35.

Read on to learn more about this brand-new style from Amazon!

This trendy two-piece set will be your ‘wear anywhere’ fall staple — join me as we get comfy and slay at the same time! Pros New to Amazon!

According to shoppers, it's an 'ideal gift'

Reportedly 'feels like a teddy bear' — sold! Cons It may be a 'fluff magnet,' so keep a lint roller on deck! $35.99 See it!

Get the Ekouaer 2-Piec Lounge Set for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

I’m 110% serious when I say this set is my new autumn uniform. Along with buttery-soft fabric, this duo features high-waist pants with an elastic waist. Of course, it even works when worn separately. The black sweater is the ideal match for any pair of staple jeans and trousers. At the same time, the flowing bottoms work well with blouses and chunky knits. If you were wondering, this set is available in warm neutral shades — including brick red, brown, khaki, navy, rose and white. Something for any savvy shopper!

Thanks to this set, I’ll be living my coziest life this fall. If you’re looking for a comfy outfit which can be elevated, dressed down and worn as pajamas or separates, check out the Ekouaer 2-Piece Lounge Set at Amazon now.

See it: Get the Ekouaer 2-Piec Lounge Set for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

