Paint the Town Red With These Red-Hot Pieces That Are Trending for Fall

red for fall
Cue Doja Cat‘s hit “Paint the Town Red” or Taylor Swift‘s song “Red” (actually, just play the entire album) because this fiery color is the official shade of the season! From burgundy to fire engine red, this vibrant hue will ignite your fall fashion. If you also tend to stick with neutrals this time of year, red offers just the right pop of color to spice up your outfit.

Below are 13 red pieces you can incorporate into your wardrobe without feeling like you resemble Elmo from Sesame Street. Channel your lady in red with these trendy tones for fall!

This Oxblood Embossed Shoulder Bag

The Drop Women's Melanie Small Shoulder Bag, Oxblood, One Size
The Drop
This embossed shoulder bag is such a chic fashion statement for fall! Accessorize any autumn ensemble with this pretty purse.
$43.00
See It!

These Red Patent Ballet Flats

FEVERSOLE Women's Macaroon Colorful Memory Foam Cushion Insock Patent Ballet Flat Red Size 7.5 M US
FEVERSOLE
Ballet flats are also trending for fall! We’re swooning over these red patent shoes. Team these flats with ankle-cut denim and a sweater for an easy OOTD.
$27.00
See It!

This Lightweight Cardigan

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater (Available in Plus Size), Red, Large
Amazon Essentials
This lightweight cardigan is a versatile layering piece for fall! Wear this sweater buttoned-up, open or over your shoulders with a white tee and blue jeans.
Was $26On Sale: $25You Save 4%
See It!

These 18K Gold-Plated Huggie Earrings

Huggie Hoop Earrings for Women, 18K Gold Plated Colorful Enamel Huggie Earrings Small Hypoallergenic Cute Jewelry Gifts (Red)
Secroma
These 18K gold-plated earrings look so much more expensive than they are! Don’t be surprised if people assume these huggies are designer.
$10.00
See It!

This Satin Strapless Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2023 Satin Cocktail Party Maxi Dress Sexy Strapless Bodycon Corset Elegant Evening Gown Wedding Guest Fall Trending Club Maxi Dresses 941dahong-L Red
ANRABESS
This strapless satin maxi is totally on trend. Rock this silky-smooth dress to a fall or winter function.
$52.00
See It!

These Red Cowboy Boots

DREAM PAIRS Women's SDMB2218W Cowboy Boots,RED,Size 6.5
DREAM PAIRS
I own these red cowboy boots, and I’m obsessed! They’re super comfy with a cushioned sole, and they’re also fashion-forward for fall. Yee-haw!
$50.00
See It!

These Red Cargo Pants

Sidefeel Women Wide Leg Cargo Jeans High Waisted Jeans for Women Stretch Cargo Denim Pantss Size 6 Red
Sidefeel
Colorful cargo pants are having a moment! Keep up with the trend in this red pair of pants.
$36.00
See It!

This Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

YMDUCH Women's Sexy Long Sleeve Square Neck Leotard Bodysuit Tops Jumpsuits Red
YMDUCH
Date night, anyone? This red long-sleeve bodysuit would look amazing with high-rise faux leather pants.
$19.00
See It!

This Quilted Chain Shoulder Bag

Montana West Quilted Purses and Handbags for Women Small Shoulder Bags with Chunky Chain MWC-060ABDY
Montana West
This burgundy chain shoulder bag looks luxe! Your black bag can take a break for a few months.
Was $45On Sale: $36You Save 20%
See It!

This Tie-Waist Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Sweater Dress for Women 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Elegant Sweatheart Neckline Tight Slimming Soild Color Holiday Bodycon Rib Knit Midi Dress with Slit and Belt 612Zhongguohong-L Red
ANRABESS
Season’s greetings, sweater weather! Embrace the changing temperatures in this figure-flattering belted sweater dress.
Was $53On Sale: $43You Save 19%
See It!

This Lace Corset Tank Top

Dealmore Womens Fall 2023 Lace Bustier Mesh Sexy Vintage Spaghetti Strap Open Back Boned Corset Going Out Party Crop Top
Dealmore
This corset tank top looks nearly identical to a popular style from Urban Outfitters! Perfect for a night out on the town (or a sexy evening in!).
Was $47On Sale: $31You Save 34%
See It!

These Mary Jane Pumps

DREAM PAIRS Women's Closed Square Toe Low Chunky Heels Pumps Mary Jane Dressy Shoes for Girls, SDPU2369W, Size 6.5 RED-PAT
DREAM PAIRS
These patent Mary Jane pumps are trendy and timeless! Such a cute look for fall.
Was $46On Sale: $29You Save 37%
See It!

This Red Belt Bag

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap Small Fanny Pack for Workout Running Traveling Hiking, Red
ODODOS
Go hands-free with this top-rated belt bag! The bright red color will elevate your activewear.
Was $24On Sale: $15You Save 38%
See It!

