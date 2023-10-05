Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cue Doja Cat‘s hit “Paint the Town Red” or Taylor Swift‘s song “Red” (actually, just play the entire album) because this fiery color is the official shade of the season! From burgundy to fire engine red, this vibrant hue will ignite your fall fashion. If you also tend to stick with neutrals this time of year, red offers just the right pop of color to spice up your outfit.

Below are 13 red pieces you can incorporate into your wardrobe without feeling like you resemble Elmo from Sesame Street. Channel your lady in red with these trendy tones for fall!

This Oxblood Embossed Shoulder Bag This embossed shoulder bag is such a chic fashion statement for fall! Accessorize any autumn ensemble with this pretty purse. $43.00 See It!

These Red Patent Ballet Flats Ballet flats are also trending for fall! We’re swooning over these red patent shoes. Team these flats with ankle-cut denim and a sweater for an easy OOTD. $27.00 See It!

This Lightweight Cardigan This lightweight cardigan is a versatile layering piece for fall! Wear this sweater buttoned-up, open or over your shoulders with a white tee and blue jeans. Was $26 On Sale: $25 You Save 4% See It!

These 18K Gold-Plated Huggie Earrings These 18K gold-plated earrings look so much more expensive than they are! Don’t be surprised if people assume these huggies are designer. $10.00 See It!

This Satin Strapless Maxi Dress This strapless satin maxi is totally on trend. Rock this silky-smooth dress to a fall or winter function. $52.00 See It!

These Red Cowboy Boots I own these red cowboy boots, and I’m obsessed! They’re super comfy with a cushioned sole, and they’re also fashion-forward for fall. Yee-haw! $50.00 See It!

These Red Cargo Pants Colorful cargo pants are having a moment! Keep up with the trend in this red pair of pants. $36.00 See It!

This Long-Sleeve Bodysuit Date night, anyone? This red long-sleeve bodysuit would look amazing with high-rise faux leather pants. $19.00 See It!

This Quilted Chain Shoulder Bag This burgundy chain shoulder bag looks luxe! Your black bag can take a break for a few months. Was $45 On Sale: $36 You Save 20% See It!

This Lace Corset Tank Top This corset tank top looks nearly identical to a popular style from Urban Outfitters! Perfect for a night out on the town (or a sexy evening in!). Was $47 On Sale: $31 You Save 34% See It!

These Mary Jane Pumps These patent Mary Jane pumps are trendy and timeless! Such a cute look for fall. Was $46 On Sale: $29 You Save 37% See It!

