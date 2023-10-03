Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to fall fashion, your wardrobe is likely filled with tons of dresses, leggings, jackets and sweaters. You know, the go-to pieces which ensure you’re comfy all autumn long. Knit sweaters are ideal for cool weather because they can protect you from brisk winds. At the same time, you don’t have to worry about super-heavy fabrics making you overheat in the process!
From chunky to lightweight knits and even turtlenecks, there are so many styles to choose from. As you prepare to stock up on knit sweaters for fall, you surely need a bit of inspo. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the 15 best knit sweaters on Amazon now!
Chunky Knits
1. Our Absolute Favorite: You may not be able to snag the viral sweater Chris Evans wore in Knives Out, but this cozy nude unisex one is a close second.
2. We Also Love: This oversized pullover features thin ribbed knitting and the cutest batwing stitching. Plus, it’s baby bump-friendly for any mamas-to-be!
3. We Can’t Forget: Need to add a pop of color to your wardrobe? This plush sweater is available in 24 different fall-friendly shades, including army green, grey blue and apricot.
4. Bonus: A basket-weaving stitch pattern helps this epic oversized sweater stand out amongst the crowd.
Lightweight Knits
5. Orange You Glad: This pumpkin orange top is the ultimate look when you’re headed outdoors for some fall fun.
6. Shoulder Shrug: Put a small glimpse of your shoulder on display thanks to this funky fuzzy pullover.
7. Cute & Casual: Style this lightweight henley with your dark denim jeans and your fave fall boots for an autumn-approved look.
8. Dress Up: Serve professional vibes when you layer a white collared blouse under this Amazon Essentials crewneck.
9. Crewneck Beauty: A flattering crewneck sweater like this is an office-approved slay.
10. Light Bright: Shoppers rave that this V-neck sweater is lightweight and warm.
Turtleneck Knits
11. Morning Glory: You’ll want to wear this soft knitted top to keep warm on those brisk fall mornings.
12. On Trend: This trendy turtleneck features batwing sleeves and ribbed stitching.
13. Stylish Splits: Chic split hems are what elevates this elevated knit from your average black turtleneck.
14. Knives Out 2.o: This oversized sweater looks almost identical to the viral Chris Evans sweater, but this white pullover features a loose turtleneck.
15. The Blues: If you’re looking for a turtleneck to layer T-shirts and tank tops under, this blue balloon-sleeve top is your best bet.
