Leggings are the staple when it comes to cool-weather clothing. They’re ideal for layering — just throw a flannel, sweatshirt or even a tank top over ’em and they will look amazing. They’re perfect for any adventure, with a comfort level made for both workouts and working through your autumnal to-do list. They will pair with just about anything thanks to their classic, basic look. And did we mention the comfort?

If you’re looking for a great new pair of leggings for fall, we’ve got you covered! We researched a wide variety of styles, from high-waisted to capri to everything in between. Keep on scrolling to shop our favorite picks from across the ‘net.

Full-Length Leggings

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings from Amazon Essentials are touted as “build your own,” so you can pick the perfect length, waist and color of your dreams!

2. Butter Lovers: It’s like but-tah! These buttery-soft leggings have a pull-on styling with a wide stretch waistband, as well as a signature smoothing internal waistband for four-way stretch fit.

3. Get a Leg Up: The Leggings Depot clearly knows what’s up when it comes to great leggings, and these high-waisted wonders come in a wide variety of sizes with a 1″ waistband for complete comfort.

4. Good for Hue: The ultra-wide waistband on these leggings from Hue promises to smooth the waist area for a flattering fit that’ll look great for both lounging and layering.

5. Rock Your Look: Rock out in style with Lulus’ Rock Music High-Waisted Leggings, featuring a high-rise fit with banded waist and raised seam details down the center.

High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets

6. Pocket Like It’s Hot: Satina is THE big name in leggings on Amazon, and I can personally vouch for the utilitarian comfort of these be-pocketed beauties!

7. Cool Customer: Available in cool colors like blackberry and purple iris along with classic black, these athletic leggings help sculpt and support with a mesh layer inside the front waistband and a handy phone pocket.

8. No More See-Through: These high-waist yoga leggings boast a thick texture certain to ensure that all of your underneath items stay fully hidden from view.

Capri Leggings

9. Pedal Pushers: Not only are these capris high-waisted and perfectly cut just below the knees, but, yes — they have pockets!

10. Waist Watcher: These similarly high-waisted capri leggings have a super-wide 4.5″ waistband for tummy control and a great fit.

11. Carrie’s Choice: Available in both standard and plus sizes, I have literally lost count of how many pairs of these exact comfy capri leggings reside in my closet!

Leggings with Extra Flair (and Flare)

12. Bell-Bottom Babe: Nail both the leggings trend and the flared bottoms trend with these adorable flared leggings — add the on-page coupon for extra savings!

13. Leather Together: Speaking of trends, leather pants have made a return in a major way… so snag your own version with these faux-leather faves from SPANX!

14. Mad for Mesh: We love the peek-a-boo mesh detailing down the legs of these yoga pants, and they even have pockets.

15. Biker Girl: Another vegan leather offering, these high-waisted leggings will add a little edge to any ‘fit without sacrificing legging comfort.

16. Fit to Be Tied: Absolutely love the lace-up detailing on the waist of these ankle-baring beauties — brings me back to my JV hockey days!

17. Denim Diva: Last but certainly not least, these ultra-soft denim leggings elevate “jeggings” to a whole new soft and stretchy stratosphere.

