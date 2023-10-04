21 Fashionable Fall Boots on Amazon to Kick Off the Season in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to start fall on a stylish note, and what says “fall style” more than a fashionable pair of boots? There are so many different kinds to choose from — knee-high, lace-up, style-forward and even rainproof styles for those gloomy grey days. We really love ’em all… so much so, in fact, we’ve chosen our faves from each major boot category that are available on Amazon now!

Below are 21 pairs of cute kicks made for so much more than walkin’, though of course, they’ll excel at that too! They’ll look great with leggings, jeans, dresses and all the other fall fashions you can’t wait to throw on. Keep scrolling for all of our faves!

Slip-On Boots

1. Better Than Basic: Starting off strong with a classic here — after all, you can’t have chilly weather without a pair of fan-favorite Uggs!

2. Slip Into Something More Comfortable: We love these slip-on platform boots, which offer a chunky heel that will provide both height and stability (important for shorties like me!).

3. Champagne Platform: These similarly-styled slip-on boots feature stretch material to accommodate both wider ankles and thicker socks, with a trendy look ideal for sporting out to cocktails with the girls.

Knee-High Boots

4. Wide ‘n Wonderful: Wide-calved ladies, rejoice! These knee-high Dream Pairs boots are made especially for you, with adjustable buckle straps to lend style and comfort.

5. Buckle Up: For more beautiful buckles, might we suggest these rustic be-buckled boots? They will look amazing with leggings and an oversized sweatshirt or flannel.

6. Take it in Stride: LifeStride’s X-Anita boots are super sleek-looking but also comfortable to wear, with a shiny front exterior and stretchy knit fabric in the back. It’s like the cozy, stylish mullet of boots.

7. Take a Knee… or Two: Looking for even more length on your boots’ trunks? These slinky faves will go over the knee, and feature cute tie-back detailing to boot. Hah! We love boot puns.

Lace/Zip-Up Boots

8. Killer Kicks: The pièce de résistance of any fall wardrobe is a killer pair of combat boots, and we’re featuring a few pairs here. To start things off, we love this lace- and zip-up pair with a cool quilted pattern.

9. Sherpa Thing: How cozy do these lace-up boots with fleece lining look? You’ll beprepared for any crisp fall nights with these baddies in tow.

10. Call the Doc: It wouldn’t be a “best of boots” list without a visit to the doctor — Dr. Martens, that is! You can get these trendy Docs in a variety of shades, like classic black, burgundy and brown.

11. Sippin’ Pretty: A great basic black lace-up boot comes from Soda, but there are other fun styles too — we particularly like the pink patent and forest green versions!

12. Style and Substance: You’ll look tough and terrific in this twist on the combat boot, with a cool ribbed side elastic for a great fit.

Fashion Boots

13. Bootie Rockin’ Everywhere: ‘Cause rocking these chunky block heel booties everywhere is what you’ll be doing this fall, especially for under $50.

14. Cuban Feet: Okay, silly title there to be sure, but these Cuban heel ankle boots from Amazon Essentials are anything but a goof — though the terrific price might feel like a bit of a trick!

15. Howdy Partner: Even the most autumn-loving babes like to feel a bit country every now and then. Wrangle these stylish cowboy boots from Roper to add some Western fun to any ‘fit.

16. They’re Made for Walkin’: Okay, hear us out — while you may be a bit too shy to rock these sizzling go-go boots on the regular, they’ll elevate any retro costume (or outfit!) to absolute mod perfection.

17. House Call: The good Doctor returns, and this time, the boots are gorgeously embroidered with a beautifully detailed rose pattern design.

Waterproof/Rain Boots

18. No Slip, No Nonsense: Utility is the name of the game for these non-slip, waterproof outdoor trekking boots… but don’t get it twisted, they also look great.

19. Rain, Rain Go Away: Bust those rainy-day blues with the help of these über-cute rain booties, complete with soft plush lining for extra-cozy vibes.

20. Mid Calf, High Style: We love the quilted look of these waterproof mid-calf gardening and rain boots, with a wide design for easy on-and-off.

21. Salty Sweet: We’ve espoused our love for these Sperry Saltwater boots before, but it bears repeating — they look great and will work even better to combat cold, wet weather in style.

