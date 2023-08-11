Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

We love keeping up with fresh fashion trends and playing with our style, but we have to admit — the anti-trend movement has caught our attention. While there are upsides to temporary trends, there are obvious downsides too, the biggest one being that they don’t last.

As soon as you decide to take part in one trend, it could be over. Some last for years while others last for just weeks. Anti-trend fashion has more of a focus on timeless, versatile pieces you can wear season after season, year after year. See 21 of our picks from Amazon below, all on sale!

21 Anti-Trend Deals

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: There will never be a time that a simple button-up top like this Big Dart shirt won’t be in style. A must for every wardrobe!

2. We Also Love: Not too long, not too short, this vintage-inspired Alternative T-shirt is just right in every way — including the price!

3. We Can’t Forget: We all know a basic tank is one way to go, but for something you can always dress up a bit, check out this satin Ekouaer tank!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This cowl-neck The Drop slip dress is a black dress anyone and everyone can and should wear for every nice event they attend!

5. We Also Love: This Molerani T-shirt dress is the ultimate grab-and-go type of piece, whether you wear it with sandals in the summer or tights and boost in the winter!

6. We Can’t Forget: Remember, you can always skip puff sleeves and ruffled tiers and opt for something like this timeless BerryGo faux-wrap dress instead!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of debating which cut of jeans is the best, you can make things easier on yourself with these SweatyRocks trousers!

8. We Also Love: Another nice pick is this pair of cropped Tommy Hilfiger chinos. They’re made of 97% cotton and 3% spandex!

9. We Can’t Forget: No sunny vacation will ever be complete without a pair of lightweight linen pants like these popular LaovanIn pants!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Simple and versatile yet still elevated and stylish, this SweatyRocks midi skirt is an easy-to-wear outfit upgrade!

11. We Also Love: Forever professional, this Kate Kasin pencil skirt is great for pairing with blouses and button-ups!

12. We Can’t Forget: We can always come back to pleats! This swishy Grace Karin chiffon skirt is going to have a positive effect on your outfit every time!

Shorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s okay if you want to skip the biker shorts or faux-leather shorts. A pair of these classic Amazon Essentials denim shorts always, always, always works!

14. We Also Love: You can also keep things comfy with this pair of highly-rated Hanes jersey cotton shorts. Available in multiple wearable colors!

15. We Can’t Forget: There’s a reason this style of BTFBM shorts has remained popular year after year on Amazon. An anti-trend essential!

Jackets

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Somehow, a piece like this Luvamia denim jacket seems to just get better and better every time, no matter how you style it!

17. We Also Love: It’s simple, it’s cozy and it’s always going to be on everyone’s shopping list. We’re talking about this Amazon Essentials fleece jacket!

18. We Can’t Forget: While leather pants and dresses may come and go, a moto jacket is always in style. We love this Tanming jacket!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: No matter the outfit, there’s a good chance a pair of these Hash Bubbie canvas sneakers will work with it. Grab them in white (or another shade)!

20. We Also Love: Prefer going laceless? This pair of Lugz slip-ons is another pair of casual sneakers you’ll wear all the time!

21. We Can’t Forget: Need a nice pair of shoes you can wear for weddings, dinners, etc.? These leather Nine West heels come in both nude and black!

