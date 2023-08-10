Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
For some of Us, our hair doesn’t live in the same realm as the word “sleek.” It’s not a concept our strands have ever understood. It’s frizz and tangles or nothing. We know we have the option of a keratin treatment, which could actually make the impossible a reality, but spending hundreds of dollars at the salon isn’t ideal.
Luckily, IGK makes professional haircare products you can buy right on Amazon Prime, letting you see similar results for less. This Good Behavior Smoothing Spray, for example, is actually formulated to mimic the results of a smoothing keratin treatment — and all it takes is a few sprays!
IGK Good Behavior Smoothing Spray
Pros:
- Multitasking formula
- Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free
- May also nourish scalp
Cons:
- More than a drugstore product
- Can’t see how much is left in each container
- A few shoppers found the scent to be strong
This hair-smoothing spray could actually replace multiple products on your vanity, as it may provide 24 hours of frizz control, enhance shine and act as a heat protectant up to 450 degrees. That includes UV protection too! It’s a true multitasker, proving itself to be a serious bang for your buck!
This Good Behavior spray’s star ingredient is spirulina protein, a plant-based protein rich in amino acids, vitamins, minerals and biotin. This ingredient may help heal the hair, keep it healthy and nourish the scalp. Biotin is known to potentially grow hair faster and longer too! The spirulina is joined by bonding polymers, which may help contribute to a high-shine, sleek look.
This smoothing spray is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, and it’s safe for colored and chemically-treated hair. It’s made for all hair types too!
To apply, simply mist all over damp hair, combing through to coat strands from root to tip. Blow dry (or let dry naturally) and style accordingly. You may want to add another few sprays before going in with a flat iron for a perfect, pin-straight look!
This IGK spray comes in two sizes, the larger of which gets you a slightly better deal. Both are on Prime, so take your pick!
