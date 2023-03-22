17 of the Most Flattering Spring Blouses for Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working on your spring wardrobe? If you have a larger bust, finding flattering fashion pieces can be difficult — especially as most websites don’t feature models with curvier features. Even if something looks good online, it might not have the same effect on your figure.

We’re here to show you some of the most flattering spring blouses for larger busts. We considered V-necks to elongate your neck and torso, stretchy, smocked pieces (as opposed to gapping buttons) and waist-cinching designs to define your figure. We also avoided open backs and skinny straps that won’t work with your bra — but we did look out for tops with built-in support in case you do want to go braless! Shop below!

17 Spring Blouses for Larger Busts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We wanted to start everyone off with something simple and versatile — an elevated take on a white tee. We’re talking about this stretchy Vetior criss-cross top!

2. We Also Love: With its smocked bust, this Acelitt peplum blouse is perfect for larger busts. It comes in so many colors and patterns too!

3. We Can’t Forget: With adjustable straps and a built-in padded bra, this Kiwi Rata cami lets you keep it light on a warm spring day!

4. Deeping It: You get a nice V-neckline with this SheIn top, but the design makes the elongating effect even more emphasized without having to show too much skin!

5. Wrap It Up: This wrap-style Lyaner blouse is a silky, flowy design that still offers some shape and structure to complement your shape!

6. A Total Cinch: Going too flowy can convolute your figure, so we love a design like this Allegra K top that cinches the waistline with a tie!

7. Ruffle Up: We chose this smocked floral Cilkoo blouse over others because the beautiful ruffled straps are actually wide enough to cover up bra straps!

8. Lovely in Lace: This Lime Flare tank offers another take on a spring cami with a little extra coverage and a lace-trim V-neckline!

9. Strappy and Sassy: Want to show some cleavage with just a little bit of camouflage? This Romwe tee plunges but has straps across the neckline!

10. Night Out: Need a going out top for nights out with your girls? Check out this ultra-cropped TZLDN underwire top!

11. Smock to the Top: We love the pairing of the entirely smocked torso with the balloon sleves on this BBcoch blouse!

12. In Knit to Win It: Looking for something for transitional weather? This lightweight knit Ashuai wrap sweater top is a must!

13. Bralette Babe: You, too, can wear a longline bralette as a top! You just need to keep an eye out for designs like this SheIn lace bralette top!

14. On the Dot: This dotted surplice Lyaner top is all types of flattering for larger busts — and the added bows are adorable!

15. Frill Ride: This frilly Verdusa crop top opts for ruched fabric instead of smocking for a different look!

16. Dressing Up: Going out for a nice dinner or to a party? Grab this silky, off-the-shoulder SheIn blouse!

17. Last but Not Least: Florals for spring? Always! This Jessica Simpson blouse is just so cute!

