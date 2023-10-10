Your account
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Halloween and Thanksgiving Cooking and Decor Deals

By
Amazon
Amazon

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Not only is it spooky season with the holidays right around the corner, but it’s also Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon! This two-day special event is your second chance to save big on a wide selection of products across the site. But if you’re like Us, then you’re currently focused on decorating your home for Halloween and Thanksgiving. We’ve got you covered!

Below are the best Prime Day deals on cooking and decor so you can celebrate fall in style! From pumpkins to pot holders, these steals will prep your home for the holidays. Grab these trick-or-treats now before it’s too late!

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Holiday Cooking and Decor Deals

Best Prime Day Halloween Cooking Deals

witches' cauldrons-serving-bowls
Amazon

Double, double, toil in trouble! Entertain your guests with these witches’ cauldron serving bowls for Halloween. You can display dips, candy or any other sort of snack in these adorable dishes!

See It!

Best Prime Day Thanksgiving Cooking Deals

ceramic pumpkin
Amazon

This burnt orange ceramic baking dish is just as pretty as it is practical! Oven and stove safe, this seasonal stoneware contains handles for holding. We’re thankful we discovered this gorgeous dish on sale!

See It!

Best Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals

floating candles
Amazon

Harry Potter fans, this is your chance to turn your home into Hogwarts. Complete with a wand remote, these floating candles will be the life of any Halloween party! Mischief managed.

See It!

Best Prime Day Thanksgiving Decor Deals

Gobble 'Til You Wobble wood sign
Amazon

Gobble ’til you wobble! Give your friends and family a good laugh on Thanksgiving with this cheeky light-up wood sign. Below are other options that will set the mood for your festive feast!

See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

