It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Not only is it spooky season with the holidays right around the corner, but it’s also Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon! This two-day special event is your second chance to save big on a wide selection of products across the site. But if you’re like Us, then you’re currently focused on decorating your home for Halloween and Thanksgiving. We’ve got you covered!

Below are the best Prime Day deals on cooking and decor so you can celebrate fall in style! From pumpkins to pot holders, these steals will prep your home for the holidays. Grab these trick-or-treats now before it’s too late!

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Holiday Cooking and Decor Deals

Best Prime Day Halloween Cooking Deals

Double, double, toil in trouble! Entertain your guests with these witches’ cauldron serving bowls for Halloween. You can display dips, candy or any other sort of snack in these adorable dishes!

Best Prime Day Thanksgiving Cooking Deals

This burnt orange ceramic baking dish is just as pretty as it is practical! Oven and stove safe, this seasonal stoneware contains handles for holding. We’re thankful we discovered this gorgeous dish on sale!

Best Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals

Harry Potter fans, this is your chance to turn your home into Hogwarts. Complete with a wand remote, these floating candles will be the life of any Halloween party! Mischief managed.

Best Prime Day Thanksgiving Decor Deals

Gobble ’til you wobble! Give your friends and family a good laugh on Thanksgiving with this cheeky light-up wood sign. Below are other options that will set the mood for your festive feast!

