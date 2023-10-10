Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Not only is it spooky season with the holidays right around the corner, but it’s also Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon! This two-day special event is your second chance to save big on a wide selection of products across the site. But if you’re like Us, then you’re currently focused on decorating your home for Halloween and Thanksgiving. We’ve got you covered!
Below are the best Prime Day deals on cooking and decor so you can celebrate fall in style! From pumpkins to pot holders, these steals will prep your home for the holidays. Grab these trick-or-treats now before it’s too late!
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Holiday Cooking and Decor Deals
Best Prime Day Halloween Cooking Deals
Double, double, toil in trouble! Entertain your guests with these witches’ cauldron serving bowls for Halloween. You can display dips, candy or any other sort of snack in these adorable dishes!
- Witches’ Cauldrons Serving Bowls (Set of 3) — originally $26, now just $22!
- Halloween Bread Box with Bamboo Cutting Board Lid — originally $31, now just $15!
- Pumpkin Spoon Rest for Stove Top — originally $14, now just $10!
- Halloween Utensil Holder with 6 Bamboo Spoons — originally $26, now just $15!
- Hocus Pocus Rolling Pins — originally $10, now just $8!
Best Prime Day Thanksgiving Cooking Deals
This burnt orange ceramic baking dish is just as pretty as it is practical! Oven and stove safe, this seasonal stoneware contains handles for holding. We’re thankful we discovered this gorgeous dish on sale!
- Staub Ceramic Pumpkin — originally $45, now just $30!
- Thanksgiving Ceramic Utensil Holder with 6 Bamboo Spoons — originally $29, now just $23!
- Thanksgiving Apron — originally $19, now just $9!
- Fall Pot Holders — originally $14, now just $12!
- Thanksgiving Dish Towels — originally $20, now just $15!
Best Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals
Harry Potter fans, this is your chance to turn your home into Hogwarts. Complete with a wand remote, these floating candles will be the life of any Halloween party! Mischief managed.
- Floating Candles with Wand Remote Control — originally $60, now just $27!
- Hocus Pocus Wood Sign — originally $37, now just $16!
- Cobwebs Decor — originally $25, now just $10!
- Halloween Potion Bottles — originally $15, now just $9!
- Yard Sign Stakes — originally $20, now just $10!
Best Prime Day Thanksgiving Decor Deals
Gobble ’til you wobble! Give your friends and family a good laugh on Thanksgiving with this cheeky light-up wood sign. Below are other options that will set the mood for your festive feast!
- Gobble ‘Til You Wobble Light-Up Wood Sign — originally $40, now just $20!
- Wooden Turkey Decoration — originally $16, now just $13!
- Fall Harvest Tiered Tray Decor — originally $19, now just $15!
- Artificial Golden Pumpkins — originally $23, now just $18!
- Inflatable Turkey Yard Decor — originally $43, now just $36!
