7 Spring Shoes I’ve Been Loving Lately as a Fashion Writer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to footwear, comfort is my top priority. I wish I could be a Carrie Bradshaw, but I’m more of a Care Bear. Slippers over stilettos any day! But since I’m a fashion writer, I obviously value style as well.
Now that spring is in full swing and summer is on the horizon, it’s time to step it up with seasonal shoes that are both comfy and chic. I compiled a list of the seven styles I’ve been wearing on repeat, from heeled sandals to ballet flats.
They say you should walk a mile in someone else’s shoes — I highly recommend mine!
Sam Edelman Raffia Slides
I’m seriously smitten with these raffia slides by Sam Edelman! The straw look is totally on trend for spring and summer. These buckle sandals will make you feel like you’re on a European vacation when you’re running errands around town!
Naturalizer Platform Sandals
I generally steer clear of high heels, but these platform sandals are so comfy! And the lift will make your legs look miles long.
Chinese Laundry Block Heels
Looking for the perfect pair of heels? I’ve worn these Chinese Laundry shoes to multiple weddings, and my feet never hurt at the end of the night! No blisters, no bruises.
A New Day Strappy Heels
I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of black heels I can team with pants or dresses on a night out, and these strappy shoes from Target pass the test. Comfortable, affordable and fashionable. What more can you ask for?!
Dolce Vita Heeled Sandals
Need a pair of neutral sandals? Featuring a low block heel, these comfy Dolce Vita shoes will go with any outfit.
M.Gemi Ballet Flats
Typical ballet flats can be uncomfortable, but these M.Gemi shoes secretly have a hidden wedge! Handcrafted in Italy, this leather look is a timeless design.
Dream Pairs Cowboy Boots
Yee-haw! Embrace the cowgirl aesthetic with these comfy Western boots.