Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Day two! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been a blast, and we still have time to pick up everything we may have missed yesterday. There are also deals available today and today only!

Of course, we’re not letting Prime Big Deal Days fade away without a fight. We’re milking it for all it’s worth. That’s why we’re listing the must-grab deals of the day below — and adding in live updates of products you won’t want to miss. Make sure to bookmark this article and check back with Us throughout the day!

The Best Prime Day Deals to Buy Today — Live Updates

Best Prime Day Beauty and Wellness Deals

Skincare, hair treatments, teeth whitening — this sale is a gold mine for beauty and wellness deals. Whether you need to unclog your pores or your nose, we have picks for you below!

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

We’re all swapping out our spring and summer clothing for fall and winter picks right now, but we have some empty spots to fill. From cozy knits to trendy jewelry, these deals are about to majorly level up your style!

Best Prime Day Home Deals

Let’s make sure your home is your ultimate happy place. A comfier pillow or cleaner air could do the trick — but there are plenty of other deal categories to check too, including furniture, kitchen, bathroom and more!

Best Prime Day Holiday Deals

We may still have Halloween and Thanksgiving coming up, but we’re obviously starting to think about the winter holidays too! Need a Christmas tree? A menorah for a small space? Let’s do this!

Best Prime Day Electronics Deals

Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up new tech for less. Bookworm? Grab a Kindle bundle. Music lover? How about some AirPods? That’s just the beginning!

Best Prime Day Gifting Deals

Whether you’re shopping for the holidays, a birthday or another celebratory occasion, this sale is going to be your ultimate gifting destination. There’s everything from a ChapStick advent calendar to a strawberry milk-inspired mini rug!

Best Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Deals

We feel the most confident in our purchases when we know there’s an A-lister who’s given them the stamp of approval. Shop some top picks below, from Hailey Bieber‘s go-to skincare tool to Kyle Richards‘ favorite water bottle!

