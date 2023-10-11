Your account
Day two! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been a blast, and we still have time to pick up everything we may have missed yesterday. There are also deals available today and today only!

Of course, we’re not letting Prime Big Deal Days fade away without a fight. We’re milking it for all it’s worth. That’s why we’re listing the must-grab deals of the day below — and adding in live updates of products you won’t want to miss. Make sure to bookmark this article and check back with Us throughout the day!

The Best Prime Day Deals to Buy Today — Live Updates

Best Prime Day Beauty and Wellness Deals

amazon-prime-day-live-updates-beauty
Amazon
See it!

Skincare, hair treatments, teeth whitening — this sale is a gold mine for beauty and wellness deals. Whether you need to unclog your pores or your nose, we have picks for you below!

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

amazon-prime-day-live-updates-fashion
Amazon
See it!

We’re all swapping out our spring and summer clothing for fall and winter picks right now, but we have some empty spots to fill. From cozy knits to trendy jewelry, these deals are about to majorly level up your style!

Best Prime Day Home Deals

amazon-prime-day-live-updates-home
Amazon
See it!

Let’s make sure your home is your ultimate happy place. A comfier pillow or cleaner air could do the trick — but there are plenty of other deal categories to check too, including furniture, kitchen, bathroom and more!

Best Prime Day Holiday Deals

amazon-prime-day-live-updates-holidays
Amazon
See it!

We may still have Halloween and Thanksgiving coming up, but we’re obviously starting to think about the winter holidays too! Need a Christmas tree? A menorah for a small space? Let’s do this!

Best Prime Day Electronics Deals

amazon-prime-day-live-updates-electronics
Amazon
See it!

Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up new tech for less. Bookworm? Grab a Kindle bundle. Music lover? How about some AirPods? That’s just the beginning!

Best Prime Day Gifting Deals

amazon-prime-day-live-updates-gifting
Amazon
See it!

Whether you’re shopping for the holidays, a birthday or another celebratory occasion, this sale is going to be your ultimate gifting destination. There’s everything from a ChapStick advent calendar to a strawberry milk-inspired mini rug!

Best Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Deals

amazon-prime-day-live-updates-celeb-favorites
Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

We feel the most confident in our purchases when we know there’s an A-lister who’s given them the stamp of approval. Shop some top picks below, from Hailey Bieber‘s go-to skincare tool to Kyle Richardsfavorite water bottle!

Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals before they’re gone!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

early Amazon Prime Day viral favorites

amazon-prime-day-deals-that-save-hundreds

amazon-prime-day-flattering-fashion

