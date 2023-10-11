The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Viral Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Confession: we’re a little bit basic. We like top-40 pop music, pumpkin spice lattes in the fall and Instagram. So, naturally, we’re always down to try the latest trends. If a product is popular, we’re buying it! We’ll literally have what she’s having.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day this week, we tracked down the best deals that have gone viral! Keep up with all your favorite influencers by shopping these must-have markdowns, from sweatshirts to swivel chairs.
Fashion
This sculpting bodysuit snatches your shape like Skims or Spanx. As one shopper said, “Of course I saw these on TikTok and had to try them myself. And yes, they are amazing.” If you’re looking for other viral fashion favorites, check out these tops below!
- ShaperX Sculpting Bodysuit — originally $48, now just $29!
- Trendy Queen Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt — originally $46, now just $26!
- Free People Lookalike Sweatshirt Dress — originally $23, now just $19!
- The Gym People Longline Workout Top — originally $27, now just $18!
Beauty
As someone who owns this puffy headband, I can attest that it is absolutely a beauty game-changer. Now I can apply and remove makeup without my hair getting in the way! I also swear by the rest of the bestsellers below.
- Puffy Pink Headband — originally $10, now just $8!
- Maybelline Sky High Mascara — originally $13, now just $9!
- L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion — originally $17, now just $13!
- Makeup Powder Puffs — originally $13, now just $8!
- Latme Ice Roller — originally $14, now just $9!
Home
Work from home but still want to get your steps in? Try this TikTok-famous walking pad that can go under your desk. Don’t forget to check out the rest of these home essentials!
- Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill — originally $360, now just $250!
- Time Marker Water Bottle — originally $20, now just $8!
- LED Strip Lights — originally $40, now just $19!
- Digital Mirrored Alarm Clock — originally $33, now just $18!
- Armless Wide Seat Swivel Chair — originally $110, now just $95!
Phone
My best friend Carley recently surprised me with this suction phone mount for my birthday! Now I can take selfie pics and videos anywhere, as long as there’s a surface to stick my phone onto (windows work perfectly!). No need for a tripod! If you’re interested in other accessories to elevate your phone, peep our picks below.
- Octobuddy Phone Case Adhesive Mount — originally $19, now just $13!
- LED Portable Phone Light — originally $25, now just $20!
- Rotating Face Tracking Tripod — originally $50, now just $20!
- Sonny Angel Flower — originally $21, now just $17!
- Ring Light Tripod — originally $50, now just $28!
Not done shopping yet? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:
