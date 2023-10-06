Your account
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home Organization and Cleaning Deals — Up to 81% Off

home organization and cleaning deals
Clean space, clear mind! Whenever our living space feels cluttered, so does our headspace. And if we’ve learned anything from Marie Kondo or the ladies of The Home Edit, it’s that storage can spark joy! When everything is in order, we finally feel at peace.

Don’t wait until October 10 and 11 for Prime Deal Days to save big on cleaning and organization products! You can shop a wide selection of early items on sale at Amazon now!

The Best Cleaning and Organization Deals at Amazon

Freshen up your home with these cleaning and organization deals from Amazon up to 81% off! We’ve got gadgets and gizmos aplenty, from vacuum cleaners to file cabinets. Keep your space spic and span with these storage staples!

These Food Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids, 24 pcs Plastic Kitchen and Pantry Organization Canisters for Cereal, Dry Food, Flour and Sugar, BPA Free, Includes 24 Labels
Vtopmart
Was $53On Sale: $38You Save 28%
See It!

This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner，Vacuum Cleaners for Home with 2200mAh Powerful Lithium Batteries, Up to 35 Mins Runtime Cordless Vacuum, 4 in 1 Lightweight Quiet Vacuum Cleaner
ZokerVacuum
Was $800On Sale: $150You Save 81%
See It!

These Banana Leaf Baskets

Honey-Can-Do STO-02882 Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets, Multisize, 3-Pack,Natural
Honey-Can-Do
Was $27On Sale: $20You Save 26%
See It!

This Plastic Storage Cart

IRIS USA Plastic 3 Drawer Wide Storage Cart with 4 Caster Wheels, Black
IRIS USA, Inc.
Was $70On Sale: $40You Save 43%
See It!

This Tufted Storage Ottoman

Ornavo Home Foldable Tufted Linen Large Storage Ottoman Bench Foot Rest Stool/Seat - 15" x 30" x 15" (Beige)
Ornavo Home
Was $65On Sale: $43You Save 34%
See It!

This Supplies Storage Cabinet

Akro-Mils 10124, 24 Drawer Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet, 20-Inch W x 6-Inch D x 16-Inch H, Black
Akro-Mils
Was $55On Sale: $40You Save 27%
See It!

This Cordless Dust Buster

IMINSO Handheld Vacuum Cordless Car Vacuum Portable with 9000PA/LED, Rechargeable Hand Vacuum Cordless, Lightweight Mini Vacuum, Dust Busters Hand Vacuum for Car/Stairs/Pet Hair
IMINSO
Was $200On Sale: $50You Save 75%
See It!

These Acrylic Shelf Dividers

Hmdivor 6 Pack Acrylic Shelf Dividers, Closet Shelf Organizer Closet Separator for Organization in Bedroom, Kitchen and Office Shelves
Hmdivor
Was $33On Sale: $19You Save 42%
See It!

This File Cabinet

Lorell LYS SOHO Box/File/File 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Black, 14.3" x 18" x 29.5"
Lorell
Was $175On Sale: $93You Save 47%
See It!

These Plastic Storage Bins

IRIS USA 6 Pack 32qt Plastic Storage Bin with Lid and Secure Latching Buckles, Pearl
IRIS USA, Inc.
Was $75On Sale: $63You Save 16%
See It!

This Suction Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

EICOBOT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 23Kpa Powerful Suction Vacuum, 6 in 1 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with 35 Min Runtime Detachable Battery, Cordless Vacuum for Hardwood Floor Pet Hair,Azure
EICOBOT
Was $320On Sale: $80You Save 75%
See It!

These Separate Recycling Bins

JIALAI HOME Separate Recycling Waste Bin Bags for Kitchen Home - 42 Gallon Recycling Bins (Pink, Green, Gray) Waste Trash Sorting Organizer, Reusable Waterproof, Pack of 3 Bags
JIALAI HOME
Was $23On Sale: $19You Save 17%
See It!

This Bamboo Desk Organizer

Wisuce 100% Original Bamboo Desk Organizer - Mini Bamboo Desk Drawer Tabletop Storage Organization Box for Office Home Toiletries Supplies, No Assembly Required (4 Drawer)
Wisuce
Was $60On Sale: $43You Save 28%
See It!

This Air Purifier

Air Purifiers for Bedroom, FULMINARE H13 True HEPA Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light, Portable Small Air Purifier for Office Living Room, Remove 99.97% 0.01 Microns Dust, Smoke, Pollen
FULMINARE
Was $70On Sale: $39You Save 44%
See It!

This Glass Top File Cabinet

Techni Mobili Rollingg File Cabinet, Regular, gray
Techni Mobili
Was $174On Sale: $103You Save 41%
See It!

Not done shopping yet? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

