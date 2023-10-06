Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rugs are the salad dressings of home decor. Hear Us out — just like a zesty ranch or tangy green goddess, a chic carpet defines the taste of any space. And yet, these floor fixtures are often overlooked because they’re not as prominent as larger furniture. Don’t sleep on these interior design staples! Elevate your environment with a new rug on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership!

Get ready for Prime Day Deals on October 10 and 11! In order to take advantage of this sitewide sale, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Once you join, you’ll receive fast and free shipping on all Amazon purchases. You’ll also get unlimited streaming through Prime Video so you can binge-watch your favorite movies and TV shows. Click here to sign up for a subscription today!

Discover more Prime Day Deals!

Check out our Prime Day guide to learn more about the best Prime Day deals at Amazon! From sweaters to skincare, these markdowns are major.

The Best Rug Deals at Amazon

Cut a rug with our favorite carpet discounts on Amazon up to 79% off! We selected a wide range of rugs, including shag, jute and wool. All of these styles will spice up your living space.

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Ugg Deals — Up to 61% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s finally our favorite time of year! Fall is the superior season — we don’t make the rules. There’s truly nothing better than sweater weather. Crisp air, scented candles and cozy clothing! And when it comes to soft […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Amazon Prime Day 2023 was so big this year, it’s actually coming back for a second round. It’s true! This fall, […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home Deals — Up to 62% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s back! Amazon Prime Day is making a return for fall 2023, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal […]