The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Rug Deals — Up to 79% Off

By
best Amazon Prime Day rug deals
Getty Images

Rugs are the salad dressings of home decor. Hear Us out — just like a zesty ranch or tangy green goddess, a chic carpet defines the taste of any space. And yet, these floor fixtures are often overlooked because they’re not as prominent as larger furniture. Don’t sleep on these interior design staples! Elevate your environment with a new rug on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

The Best Rug Deals at Amazon

Cut a rug with our favorite carpet discounts on Amazon up to 79% off! We selected a wide range of rugs, including shag, jute and wool. All of these styles will spice up your living space.

This Moroccan Shag Rug

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3", Beige
Surya
Was $290On Sale: $107You Save 63%
See It!

This Neutral Area Rug

Loloi II Teagan Collection TEA-03 Ivory/Sand 6'-7" x 9'-2" Area Rug
Loloi II
Was $359On Sale: $134You Save 63%
See It!

This Chunky Jute Rug

JONATHAN Y NRF102B-5 Pata Hand Woven Chunky Jute Light Ivory 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area-Rug, Farmhouse, Easy-Cleaning, for Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room,
JONATHAN Y
Was $230On Sale: $132You Save 43%
See It!

This Blue Abstract Area Rug

Area Rug Living Room Rugs: 5x7 Washable Rug with Anti-Slip Backing Non-Shedding Stain-Resistant Foldable Modern Abstract Carpet for Bedroom Dining Room Nursery Home Office (Blue)
Tosuoka
Was $80On Sale: $64You Save 20%
See It!

This Handwoven Area Rug

Mark&Day Area Rugs, 5x7 Marie Modern Cream Area Rug, White/Black Carpet for Living Room, Bedroom or Kitchen (5' x 7'6")
MARK & DAY
Was $255On Sale: $199You Save 22%
See It!

This Vintage Medallion Area Rug

Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion Area Rug,5'3" x 7'3",Grey
Surya
Was $220On Sale: $86You Save 61%
See It!

This Green Area Rug

TOPRUUG Washable Oriental Area Rug - 5x8 Rugs for Living Room Soft Carpet for Bedroom Waterproof Floral Distressed Indoor Stain Resistant Non-Shedding Floor Carpets (Green, 5x8)
TOPRUUG
Was $120On Sale: $90You Save 25%
See It!

This Jute Area Rug With Fringe

JONATHAN Y NRF103A-4 para Hand Woven Chunky Jute with Fringe Area-Rug, Bohemian, for Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room,4 X 6,Natural
JONATHAN Y
Was $118On Sale: $53You Save 55%
See It!

This Abstract Area Rug

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 9' x 12', Grey & Orange, Modern Abstract Design, Non-Shedding & Easy Care, Ideal for High Traffic Areas in Living Room, Bedroom (MAD460F)
Safavieh
Was $864On Sale: $182You Save 79%
See It!

This Braided Wool Area Rug

nuLOOM Penelope Braided Wool Area Rug, 3' x 5', Off-white
nuLOOM
Was $289On Sale: $98You Save 66%
See It!

