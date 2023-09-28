Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Have you heard the news? Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second round in 2023 — this time under the name of Prime Big Deal Days. This is the perfect opportunity to start shopping holiday gifts on sale (and before they all sell out)!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
But there’s no need to wait for the actual shopping event to begin. Early deals are available now. Shop our favoriting gifting deals below, for holidays, birthdays and beyond!
Best Early Prime Day 2023 Gifting Deals
Best Early Prime Day Gifting Deals for Her
Whether you’re shopping for your bestie, your mom or your significant other, we’re about to help you nab the perfect gift early. Beauty lover? Fashion fan? Let’s go!
- Calm Shower Steamers (18-Pack) — was $17, now $10!
- Ododos Mini Belt Bag — was $24, now $14!
- Allegorie Chakra Candle Box Set of 7 — was $45, now $30!
- ThisWorks Deep Sleep Body Cocoon and Body Whip Bundle — was $72, now $55!
- Nooni Appleseed Lip Oil Trio — was $36, now $24!
Best Early Prime Day Gifting Deals for Him
Shopping for guys can often be difficult, but luckily, Amazon has options for all types of men. Whether he’s more into functional fashion or gaming (or both), you won’t want to miss these picks!
- Isner Mile Beard Kit — was $40, now $20!
- Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket — was $120, now $99.99!
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset — was $80, now $50!
- Hanpure Magnetic Tool Wristband — was $16, now $10!
- Izod Two-Tone Moccasin Slipper — was $42, now $30!
Best Early Prime Day Gifting Deals for Anyone
Want to steer clear or traditionally feminine or masculine gifts? Need a Secret Santa gift for someone you barely even know? Ideas like foot massagers and food gifts are bound to please anybody and everybody!
- Rootro Touch Bedside Table Lamp — was $29, now $17!
- Wine Country Gift Baskets Tea Time Gift Collection — was $62, now $49!
- Wreck This Journal — was $16, now $10!
- TheraICE Headache Relief Cap — was $50, now $30!
- Renpho Foot Massager — was $200, now $110!
Best Early Prime Day Gifting Deals for Kids
Playing Santa Claus this year? Need a gift for every night of Hanukkah? From toddler-friendly gifts to tween faves, these kid gifting picks are out of this world!
- Fabeto Read and Write Learning Toy — was $36, now $27!
- The Magical World of Disney Trivia — was $45, now $33!
- Selieve Walkie Talkies — was $36, now $20!
- Mokoqi Star Projector Lamp — was $30, now $18!
- Agirlvct Pearl Hair Clips — were $13, now $8!
Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals at Amazon here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!