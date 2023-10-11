Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brisk fall winds are a breeding ground for dry skin. There are countless moisturizers and serums on the market to hydrate and revive dehydrated, dull skin, but it can take kissing a few frogs to find the one product which works best for you. Thankfully, we can take a page from Emily Ratajkowski‘s pristine playbook and use a slimy essence to nourish and improve texture in a pinch.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, EmRata took to her Instagram Stories to share the products which helped save her skin after it “freaked out at the beginning of quarantine.” The model and New York street-style star unveiled her skincare routine and highlighted COSRX’s bestselling Snail Mucin Essence. The gel-textured essence is a hit among celebrities and shoppers alike, as it’s the no. 1 bestselling beauty and personal care item on Amazon. It’s also on sale right now as part of Prime Day!

Get the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, this sought-after product repairs and rejuvenates while protecting the skin from dryness and aging. According to WebMD, researchers claim snail mucus hydrates skin, improves fine lines and helps wounds and scratches heal faster. In case you were wondering, the brand obtains snail mucin by placing snails in a dark and quiet environment for 30 minutes and collecting the gooey substance that’s left before it’s processed for cosmetic use.

The thought of applying snail mucus on your face may be a little intimidating. But think about it for a second — if snail mucus helps the tiny creatures move, provides protection and prevents them from drying out, it makes sense that it could have a similar impact on the skin when processed!

Get the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best of all, you can add this step in the middle of your daily skincare routine. Apply a small amount of the essence onto the face after cleansing and toning. Gently pat it onto the skin with your fingertips to promote absorption, and follow up with a moisturizer.

Shoppers have flooded Amazon with captions about the benefits of using the the Snail Mucin Essence. One shopper called out this game-changing essence for targeting dark spots and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nearly 40,000 others agreed, sharing 5-star stories of just how well the essence worked for them.

If your skin is in need of TLC, you’ll want to check out this celebrity-approved essence. Be sure to snag it while it’s on sale for an added bonus!

See it: Get the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from COSRX here. Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Loved Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Have you heard? It’s back! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is having a part two this year. It’s called Prime Big Deal Days, […]

Related: 12 Travel Essentials on Amazon You'll Love for Your Next Trip Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Updated at October 4, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. If you’re a big travel fan, prepping for your journey can be just as fun — or possibly as stressful — as the trip itself. That said, it […]

Related: Score This Hands-Free Back and Neck Massage Pillow on Sale for 50% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ve often joked that if I could bring one thing with me to a desert island, it would be a massager. Massages are my guilty pleasure! While other people prefer facials and manicures on a spa day, I’m […]