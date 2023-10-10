Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day is truly one of the best times of the year to purchase big-ticket items. If you’ve had an expensive product on your wish list for months (or more), you’ll likely find it for its lowest price of the year during this sale event!

October 10 and 11 are your Prime Big Deal Days for 2023, and the markdowns are out of this world. Want to save hundreds on a single purchase? Shop all of our top deal picks below!

Best Prime Day Deals That Are Hundreds Off

Mattresses

We always put off buying a new mattress, but the second we plop down on a new one, it’s all worth it. We’ve featured king and queen sizes below, but remember to click through to see deals on other sizes as well!

Related: I'm a Shopping Expert — These Are My Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back! The fall iteration of the mega-shopping event — officially titled Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here, and it’s a shopper’s paradise! As a shopping expert who’s been covering Prime Day […]

Laptops

If your laptop is slowing down, let’s get you an upgrade. We know so many people will take this opportunity to grab a new MacBook — while others might be in the market for a gaming laptop!

TVs

Let’s get you a bigger, newer TV! A smart one too, while we’re at it. We have picks up to 85 inches — and over $500 off!

Related: The Best Better-Than-Black Friday Gifting Deals in Amazon Prime Day 2023 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day is officially back in action! Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10-11, and deals are so good — many are even better than Black Friday prices! It’s the perfect time to start your […]

Furniture

New furniture isn’t just something you buy on a whim. If you need a new dining room table or living room sofa, for example, you’ll likely want to wait for deals exactly like these!

Looking for something else? Explore more Prime Day deals here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Bestsellers — Up to 65% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day 2023 — part two — is here! We’re going to be shopping for two days straight. Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10 to 11, and we have a lot of ground to […]

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple Deals — Up to $250 Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: Article updated on Monday, October 9 at 3:46 p.m. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two! Prime […]

Related: 10 LOL-Worthy Christmas and Hanukkah Decor Finds Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The holidays are a time of joy and cheer… and lots of laughs! Santa Claus may be famous for his chuckle, but we’re ready to give him a run for his money! Funny tees and ridiculous White Elephant […]