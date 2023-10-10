Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day is truly one of the best times of the year to purchase big-ticket items. If you’ve had an expensive product on your wish list for months (or more), you’ll likely find it for its lowest price of the year during this sale event!
October 10 and 11 are your Prime Big Deal Days for 2023, and the markdowns are out of this world. Want to save hundreds on a single purchase? Shop all of our top deal picks below!
Best Prime Day Deals That Are Hundreds Off
Mattresses
We always put off buying a new mattress, but the second we plop down on a new one, it’s all worth it. We’ve featured king and queen sizes below, but remember to click through to see deals on other sizes as well!
- Leesa Original Hybrid 11″ Mattress, King — was $1,599, now $1,199!
- Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen — was $1,495, now $1,121!
- Kin by Tuft & Needle 10-Inch Queen Mattress — was $699, now $489!
- Zinus Queen 10-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress — was $525, now $276!
- Sweetnight King 12-Inch Mattress in a Box — was $689, now $399!
Laptops
If your laptop is slowing down, let’s get you an upgrade. We know so many people will take this opportunity to grab a new MacBook — while others might be in the market for a gaming laptop!
- Apple 2023 Macbook Air — was $1,299, now $1,049!
- SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop — was $1,500, now $300!
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop — was $900, now $599.99!
- Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop — was $1,130, now $875!
- Acer Nitro 5 Laptop — was $900, now $699.99!
TVs
Let’s get you a bigger, newer TV! A smart one too, while we’re at it. We have picks up to 85 inches — and over $500 off!
- Samsung 85-Inch Smart TV — was $1,598, now $1,298!
- Hisense 75-Inch Smart TV — was $1,500, now $998!
- Sony 85-Inch Smart TV — was $1,500, now $1,298!
- Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV — was $1,498, now $1,298!
- Sony 55-Inch Smart TV — was $1,300, now $798!
Furniture
New furniture isn’t just something you buy on a whim. If you need a new dining room table or living room sofa, for example, you’ll likely want to wait for deals exactly like these!
- Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk — was $500, now $299.98!
- Linsy Home Modular Sectional Sofa — was $1,300, now $999.99!
- Signature Design by Ashley Rokane 20″ Dining Room Table Set — was $795, now $425!
- iRest 2023 Massage Chair — was $2,199, now $1,839!
- Povison TV Stand — was $1,199, now $959!
