The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Top Bestsellers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 — part two — is here! We’re going to be shopping for two days straight. Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10 to 11, and we have a lot of ground to cover!

We’ll be featuring all types of surprise sales and exclusive deals for you throughout the event, so make sure to keep shopping with Us to see all of the best finds. Right now, however, we’re focused on bestsellers. These will be some of the most-wanted items during Prime Day — from home and kitchen finds to pet essentials and beyond. That said, you’ll want to add them to your cart and check out fast!

15 of the Best Prime Day Deals on Bestsellers

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Pimple Patches

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
Mighty Patch
Nippies Nipple Covers

Nippies Nipple Cover - Sticky Adhesive Silicone Nipple Pasties - Reusable Pasty Nipple Covers for Women with Travel Box Crème
Nippies
Zober Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack

Zober Velvet Hangers 50 Pack - Heavy Duty Black Hangers for Coats, Pants & Dress Clothes - Non Slip Clothes Hanger Set - Space Saving Felt Hangers for Clothing
ZOBER
EZ off Under Cabinet Jar Opener

EZ Off - Under Cabinet Jar Opener for Seniors, Easy Grip - White
EZ Off
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller - ChomChom Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Clothing and Bedding - Portable, Multi-Surface Fur Removal Tool
ChomChom Roller
DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Leg - Mini Exercise Bike Desk Cycle, Leg Exerciser for Physical Therapy & Desk Exercise (Black)
DeskCycle
Circadian Optics UV-Free LED Therapy Lamp

Circadian Optics UV-Free LED Therapy Lamp, 10,000 Lux, Work from Home Aid
Circadian Optics
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask - Pack of 2 Feet Peeling Masks for Dry, Cracked Heels & Calluses - Exfoliating Foot Mask Peel for Baby Soft Skin (Original)
Soft Touch
Hiilfe Portable Steamer

Hilife Steamer for Clothes, Portable Handheld Design, 240ml Big Capacity, 700W, Strong Penetrating Steam, Removes Wrinkle, for Home, Office and Travel
Hilife
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Standard / Queen Size Set of 2 - Down Alternative Bedding Gel Cooling Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers
Beckham Hotel Collection
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle, Leak Proof Portable Travel Dog Water Dispenser - Perfect Puppy Drinking Bowl On The Go for Outdoor Walking and Hiking - Pet Accessories (12oz, Blue)
MalsiPree
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer - Onion Chopper with Container - Pro Food Chopper - Slicer Dicer Cutter - (4 in 1, White)
fullstar
TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap

TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap, Hot & Cold Therapy Hat, Migraine Relief Cap, Cool Gel Head Wrap, Headache Cap Ice Pack Mask, Cold Compress Migraine Relief Products Device for Tension & Stress
TheraICE Rx
FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers

FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Container - Newly Innovated Hinged BPA-free Locking lids - 100% Leakproof Glass Meal-Prep Containers - 24 Piece
FineDine
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, White WP-660
Waterpik
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

