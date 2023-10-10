Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 — part two — is here! We’re going to be shopping for two days straight. Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10 to 11, and we have a lot of ground to cover!
We’ll be featuring all types of surprise sales and exclusive deals for you throughout the event, so make sure to keep shopping with Us to see all of the best finds. Right now, however, we’re focused on bestsellers. These will be some of the most-wanted items during Prime Day — from home and kitchen finds to pet essentials and beyond. That said, you’ll want to add them to your cart and check out fast!
15 of the Best Prime Day Deals on Bestsellers
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Pimple Patches
Nippies Nipple Covers
Zober Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack
EZ off Under Cabinet Jar Opener
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover
DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser
Circadian Optics UV-Free LED Therapy Lamp
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask
Hiilfe Portable Steamer
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap
FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Looking for something else? Shop more amazing deals here!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!