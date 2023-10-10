Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 — part two — is here! We’re going to be shopping for two days straight. Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10 to 11, and we have a lot of ground to cover!

We’ll be featuring all types of surprise sales and exclusive deals for you throughout the event, so make sure to keep shopping with Us to see all of the best finds. Right now, however, we’re focused on bestsellers. These will be some of the most-wanted items during Prime Day — from home and kitchen finds to pet essentials and beyond. That said, you’ll want to add them to your cart and check out fast!

15 of the Best Prime Day Deals on Bestsellers

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Pimple Patches See it!

EZ off Under Cabinet Jar Opener See it!

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover See it!

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser See it!

Circadian Optics UV-Free LED Therapy Lamp See it!

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask See it!

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows See it!

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle See it!

TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap See it!

FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser See it!

