Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just like wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated is not just a summer fling for Us. We’re bringing our love affair with hydration right into fall! Drinking water helps improve your physical and mental performance, keeping your mind and body sharp! According to Harvard Health, women need an average of 11.5 cups of water a day — but we’re usually too busy trying to get our steps in to remember to get our sips in. Thanks to Hydro Flasks, however, we can gulp on the go!

One celebrity who swears by these stainless steel wattle bottles is Kyle Richards. In a wellness-themed Amazon Livestream from earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, “They’re amazing. We have so many in my house. Everyone has to pick their color so we know whose are whose. We have those stocked in my house. They’re so great, they keep your water cold all day. I drink a lot of water, a ridiculous amount of water. It makes a huge difference in your body, your weight and your skin. So, I always have that filled in my car, and I make sure I finish it and refill it throughout the day all day long.”

Now we know the secret behind Kyle’s luminous skin — it’s simply water! Keep scrolling to shop your own Hydro Flask from Amazon, on sale now for 25% off.

Get the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid for just $37 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

We normally wouldn’t spend $37 on a water bottle, but this is not your average water bottle! Hydro Flasks keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Now you can enjoy your water without having to add ice and your coffee without having to reheat it.

Get the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid for just $37 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Featuring a leak-proof straw lid with a carry loop for travel, this durable travel tumbler is also a cool accessory. Available in a variety of fun colors, this Hydro Flask will elevate your everyday ensemble. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe!

Keep up with Kyle Richards by shopping this handy Hydro Flask from Amazon today!

See it! Get the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid for just $37 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Hydro Flask here and explore more water bottles here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: This Affordable Hair Product Helped Jennifer Aniston Beat Frizz Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: Story updated on Monday, October […]

Related: Want Refreshed, Glowing Under-Eyes? Hailey Bieber Recommends This Product Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about beauty. The model-turned-entrepreneur has been vocal about her skincare routine, from inspiring the glazed donut nail trend to sharing tips for glowing, radiant skin. While her Rhode Skin brand […]

Related: Kylie Jenner Inspired Kourtney K to Use This 'Better Than Sex' Mascara Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kylie Jenner knows her way around a makeup bag, that much is clear! Whether she’s making herself and others up on her YouTube channel or running her Kylie Cosmetics empire, the young CEO understands what goes into a […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!