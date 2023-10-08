Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kylie Jenner knows her way around a makeup bag, that much is clear! Whether she’s making herself and others up on her YouTube channel or running her Kylie Cosmetics empire, the young CEO understands what goes into a quality beauty product. So when she made over sister Kourtney Kardashian with a whole range of her makeup faves, we had to sit up and take notice — especially when it came to the non-Kylie-brand picks!

One of those picks was Kylie’s favorite mascara, which the entrepreneur chose to include in the tutorial to help make Kourtney’s lashes longer, lusher and oh-so-much more luxurious. After the tutorial, we were sure to add this fan fave from Too Faced to our Amazon carts… and with this particular mascara being on sale right now at the retailer, we suggest you keep scrolling, learn more about the benefits and get to revamping your own makeup routine!

Have you ever heard of a makeup product being “better than sex“? Well, you have now! Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara is an award-winning, deeeep black formula which creates lashes that are full, defined and stretched to unbelievable lengths for intense, oversized and multi-dimensional eyelashes. It’s long been a social media favorite, and is in fact so beloved that the Deep Black shade is the no. 1 bestselling mascara in America, according to The NPD Group/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market!

So, how does this magical mascara work? It all starts with the brush — an hourglass-shaped spoolie that separates and coats each individual lash to voluptuous perfection. In the mascara’s formula itself, firm-forming polymers lock curl in place while peptides condition lashes and the Deep Black color truly makes eyes pop. All of it results in an incredible eye-framing look that beauty mavens and novices alike absolutely adore. In Kylie’s makeup tutorial, she used the Chocolate shade of mascara on Kourtney’s bottom lashes while utilizing Deep Black on the top — however, Kourtney has long been devoted to all-black mascara, and she confessed she probably wouldn’t use the trick in her everyday makeup routine. It’s a fun tip to try, though!

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is not just for celebs; in fact, thousands of reviewers on Amazon alone have sung the product’s praises for years, bestowing it with a 4.4 out of 5 star average across over 16,000 reviews. Tons of shoppers call the mascara “the best” out there, and so many referred to it as their “favorite” mascara or even favorite beauty product in general. “This is one of my favorite mascaras,” shared an Amazon customer. “I think my favorite part about this mascara is that it avoids the spider eyelash look. It doesn’t clump the eye lashes together. I have tried a lot of mascaras and I cannot find one that consistently works as well as this one. I also love that it doesn’t smudge easily or leave black residue under my eyes. I find that is very common with cheaper mascaras.” Another shopper wrote that “Too Faced has always been a trusted makeup brand for me, and I’m so glad I tried this mascara. I have baby lashes, and this gives me the right amount of boost for everyday use. It’s even buildable, so you can choose the right amount of coverage and volume.” They also added, “I love how affordable it is, so I can use this as an every day product over drugstore brands. This is a new staple for me!”

Some reviewers have even called it the “best mascara I’ve ever owned”: “I’ve tried MANY mascaras and this one by far is the absolute best mascara,” commented one 5-star fan. “I highly recommend it to everyone. It adds length and volume to lashes without having to add lots of layers. Application is easy. I am in love with this product!” If it’s good enough for thousands of reviewers and Kylie Jenner, it’s good enough for Us! Snag your own tube of Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara now while it’s on sale for over 25% off!

See it: Get Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara now on sale at Amazon!

