Fact: Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about beauty. The model-turned-entrepreneur has been vocal about her skincare routine, from inspiring the glazed donut nail trend to sharing tips for glowing, radiant skin. While her Rhode Skin brand has shoppers completely obsessed — you can’t scroll through #beautytok without seeing reviews of the brand’s new Peptide Lip Treatment— Bieber doesn’t shy away from sharing products from other brands she loves.
During a chat with skincare influencer Hyram last year, Bieber revealed that BeautyStat’s Universal C Eye Perfector is one of her “holy grail” products. The 26-year-old dished on just how often she uses this fragrance-free eye cream. “I love this product. It’s literally in my day-to-day routine. I use it every morning,” she claims. Luckily for Us, we can achieve the same glowing results at a discount — the brightening cream is now available at Amazon.
At its core, this nourishing cream softens and hydrates skin. Not only does it brighten, but it also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making it ideal for mature skin. This velvety serum also helps soothe under-eye concerns like redness and irritation. This serum is enriched with 5% pure vitamin C and helps heal and protect. Hyaluronic acid and green tea extract also help seal in moisture and defend eyes from pollution in the process!
During Bieber’s chat with Hyram, she discussed consulting BeautyStat founder and cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson for advice when launching Rhode Skin. Robinson’s experience and dedication have not only impressed Bieber — but left shoppers wowed as well.
One reviewer said they saw results in as little as two weeks. “The biggest impression is it just makes the eye area feel good,” the shopper wrote. Another shopper revealed that the cream improved their skin after experiencing a chemical burn from another product. “‘I’ve been using it twice a day for just over a week. Even during that short time, the difference in the skin in my undereye area is really noticeable. My skin is healing more and more daily. My normal skin texture is returning.”
Best of all, the application process is effortless. Pump one to two drops onto clean fingertips and apply to the under-eye region in an upward circular motion. It doesn’t get much simpler than that!
