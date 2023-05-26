Skin secrets! Hailey Bieber shared her go-to routine to “take the day off.”

The Rhode founder, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 25, to showcase her nighttime beauty routine. In the beginning of the video, she looked ultra-glamorous in a full face of makeup, featuring smokey eyeshadow, dramatic winged liner, long lashes, overlined lips and rosy cheeks. Her locks were pulled back with a fluffy headband and tied into a high ponytail. To complete the look, the influencer sported a pastel pink sweater finished with delicate buttons.

Bieber started her process by rubbing a makeup remover between her hands and massaging it into her cheeks and over her eyes. Instantly, her makeup melted off, and the model hilariously stared at herself in the camera with mascara smeared over her eyes and forehead. She then pulled her tubing mascara off and showed the remnants to her followers.

The fashion icon continued by taking multiple moisturizers and gently rubbing them into her face and down her neck. Bieber then lifted the camera and showed the “glaze” left on her glowing skin. The beauty guru stepped away from the camera to pose with her fresh face as a caption above her read, “clean, hydrated, glazed happy dance.” Before ending the reel, she blew a kiss to the camera.

In the TikTok, Bieber revealed, “New @ rhode product 👀 ✨🤍 coming next month 😁,” and tagged Rhode Skin. Fans were quick to praise the socialite in her comments section.

One wrote, “your skin is so pretty.” A second follower added, “Mother teaching us good habits before bed.” More fans praised the former runway model for being so “real” and commented, “I think this is literally the first time I’ve seen a celeb not fake the face wash like ty for the eye black.”

Earlier this month, Bieber celebrated Rhode’s U.K launch in London. During her trip, she slayed in multiple looks. One featured a floral set including a short sleeve top finished with shoulder pads and a plunging neckline, a matching mini skirt, a handbag and pumps. She wore her shoulder length hair straightened and parted down the middle.

The businesswoman launched Rhode in June 2022, offering a Peptide Glazing Fluid, Lip Treatment, Restore Cream and more.

In the founding message, Bieber wrote: “Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare.” She continued, “I hope these will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated.”