Hailey Bieber’s Daily Skincare Ritual Once Included This Exfoliating Cleanser

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber definitely know the drill when it comes to skincare. Not only does her career as a supermodel require a fairly substantial base of knowledge in the dermatology department, she also has access to the truest experts in the field and even founded her own luxe label, Rhode Skin. Some of the most prominent pros have worked with her, including renowned facialist Melanie Grant.

The skincare savant has a slew of A-list clients under her belt, reportedly including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham. NBD! According to an Instagram post she once shared, a key component of Bieber’s daily routine is this exfoliating cleanser from COSMEDIX! It’s incredibly gentle, yet can effectively get rid of dead skin to reveal a youthful glowy complexion. Goals!

Get the COSMEDIX Purity Clean Exfoliating Facial Cleanser for $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This cleanser not only removes makeup, dirt and other gunk which may be clogging up your pores, but it goes a level deeper thanks to its substantial exfoliating properties. With this added benefit, the cleanser is basically a two-in-one situation! Going beyond just basic cleansing, this potent product helps you show off beautiful skin every single day. Some sensitive skin types may feel slightly concerned about using an exfoliator on the regular, but trust Us when we say this option is completely safe for daily use. It’s seriously gentle, and reviewers enthusiastically support this claim. They adore how this cleanser makes their skin feel fresh and clean — what could be better than that?

While some shoppers do report feelings of slight dryness after using the cleanser, this side effect isn’t particularly abnormal and can be easily combatted with a proper moisturizing regimen. This product is intended for all skin types, but if your complexion is naturally on the drier side, you may need to use a more hydrating product or serum afterwards. Considering the many benefits exfoliating brings, we’re willing to adjust our routine to get as much as possible from this cleanser! If we can glow like Mrs. Bieber does sans makeup, we will certainly give this COSMEDIX product a shot.

