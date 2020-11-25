Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s the head of hair everyone wants, and Shop With Us is getting you one step closer to replicating it! Jennifer Aniston has been a hair idol since her time starring on Friends in the ‘90s, and she’s even used affordable products to fight frizz and maintain her famous locks.

After sampling UNITE’s leave-in hair conditioner, the actress was hooked. “My hairstylist Chris McMillan drops off all kinds of products for me to test,” she explained. “This is a new favorite — I can just let my hair air-dry, and it will eliminate any frizz.”

We’re not sure if this beloved conditioner is still part of Aniston’s daily regimen — but if it was once good enough for her, it’s good enough for Us! While it sounds too good to be true, there is even more good news. Amazon is now offering Aniston’s go-to hair product for the low price of $22.13. Could this deal be any better?

Get the UNITE Hair Leave-In Conditioner starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

The UNITE leave-in conditioner and detangler weightlessly nourishes hair with its formula of light proteins and moisturizers. In just seven seconds (yes, it’s that fast!), the product seals the hair cuticle to optimize protection and health.

If you have color on your hair, worry not! It’s safe to use on color-treated strands and even provides an extra layer of defense for your dye job by offering UV protection. It also has a built-in thermal protectant, which means you can spray it in your hair before styling with heat tools.

All in all, this Aniston-approved goodie repairs, protects and strengthens hair. It instantly detangles, manages frizz, balances moisture and proteins and adds volume and shine. Plus, it works on all hair types, so there is no excuse to not give it a try.

Get the UNITE Hair Leave-In Conditioner starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

McMillan previously recalled meeting the Emmy winner for the first time at a Los Angeles salon and noticing her frizz right away. “So this girl comes in and she has kind of like frizzy hair with bangs,” he told The Cut in August 2013. “And I was like, ‘You’re cute; you should grow your bangs out and get some highlights.’”

Aniston, for her part, revealed in March 2016 that she has suffered from the common hair problem her whole life, though you would never realize it now. “I’ve had a frizzy texture since I was a kid, just from lovely genetics,” she told Women’s Health.

Now, the Morning Show star, whose “Rachel” hairstyle inspired droves of women and who continues to offer hair ideas today, never has to worry about frizz again. And neither do you!

Shop Aniston’s favorite frizz-fighting product, the leave-in conditioner and detangler from UNITE that acts in just seven seconds, at Amazon and see what all the fuss is about.

See it: Get the UNITE Hair Leave-In Conditioner starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!