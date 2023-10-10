Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While we may have been focused on summer clothing during the first iteration of Amazon Prime Day 2023, now, we get a second chance to score cooler-weather deals during Prime Big Deal Days!
How about we fill up our wardrobes with chic, affordable, flattering fashion finds marked way, way down for Prime Day? Shop our picks below — before they’re gone! Remember, Prime Day ends October 11!
Best Prime Day Flattering Fashion Deals
Dresses
- Prettygarden Tie-Waist Long-Sleeve Mini Dress — was $51, now $20!
- The Drop @shopdandy Belted Silky Stretch Dress — was $60, now $25!
- Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless V-Neck Belt Wrap Dress — was $139, now $73!
- Berydress Elegant Halter Neck Evening Dress — was $70, now $27!
- Anrabess V-Neck Maxi Dress — was $71, now $40!
Tops
- Colorfulkoala Body Contour Yoga Shirt — was $22, now $15!
- Grace Karin Elegant Wrap Top — was $50, now $25!
- Mangopop Long-Sleeve Bodysuit — was $26, now $18!
- WYFC Bell-Sleeve Tie-Front Top — was $25, now $21!
- CNJFJ Frill Crop Blouse — was $23, now $17!
Jumpsuits
- Happy Sailed Short-Sleeve Belted Jumpsuit — was $49, now $30!
- Love Welove Smocked Jumpsuit — was $39, now $31!
- Prettygarden Cold-Shoulder Jumpsuit — was $41, now $26!
- Suuksess Ribbed Jumpsuit — was $20, now $17!
- Kirundo Ruffle Jumpsuit — was $43, now $35!
Pants
- Sunzel Flare Yoga Pant — was $50, now $20!
- UEU Wide-Leg Cozy Pant — was $43, now $23!
- Automet Cinch Bottom Sweatpant — was $27, now $19!
- Lock and Love Palazzo Pant — was $29, now $16!
- Nimin High-Waisted Corduroy Pant — was $36, now $29!
