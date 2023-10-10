Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we may have been focused on summer clothing during the first iteration of Amazon Prime Day 2023, now, we get a second chance to score cooler-weather deals during Prime Big Deal Days!

How about we fill up our wardrobes with chic, affordable, flattering fashion finds marked way, way down for Prime Day? Shop our picks below — before they’re gone! Remember, Prime Day ends October 11!

Best Prime Day Flattering Fashion Deals

Dresses

Tops

Related: Prime Day Is Here! See Our Editors' Must-See Fashion Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Prime Day is back — and you know we’re not letting this opportunity pass Us by. Prime Big Deal Days is treating […]

Jumpsuits

Pants

Related: Love Wearing Black? Shop These 17 Fall Fashion Finds ASAP Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black will forever be fashionable. It’s flattering, it’s elegant, it’s powerful and it looks amazing on every single skin tone. No matter how many other color trends we see, we know that black will always be the most […]

Looking for something else? Shop more fashion deals here and explore more Prime Day deals here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Better-Than-Black Friday Gifting Deals in Amazon Prime Day 2023 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day is officially back in action! Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10-11, and deals are so good — many are even better than Black Friday prices! It’s the perfect time to start your […]

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Day 1 Deals That End at Midnight Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has made its triumphant return, and we’re living in the moment. That means adding every […]

Related: The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Bestsellers — Up to 65% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day 2023 — part two — is here! We’re going to be shopping for two days straight. Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10 to 11, and we have a lot of ground to […]