Black will forever be fashionable. It’s flattering, it’s elegant, it’s powerful and it looks amazing on every single skin tone. No matter how many other color trends we see, we know that black will always be the most reliable of all.
Cooler weather is especially perfect for the dark and moody hue. So, how about we set your fall wardrobe up with some affordable black pieces that beautifully suit the season? Let’s shop!
Sweaters
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This BTFBM pullover is one of our top recommendations of the season, period. It goes with everything!
2. We Also Love: Long, lightweight and available in sizes XS-6X, this cotton-blend Amazon Essentials cardigan is a must-own!
3. We Can’t Forget: This Lillusory turtleneck sweater is available in nearly 40 colors, but the black version is clearly calling our name!
4. Bonus: Whether you wear it on its own or as a layer over another top, this Evaless oversized sweater vest will elevate so many outfits!
Outerwear
5. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re big fans of blue denim, but…why not black too? This Wrangler Authentics jacket comes in a gorgeous inky hue!
6. We Also Love: Your “cool girl” vibe will be undeniable when you slip into this Zeagoo bomber jacket. A fall essential!
7. We Can’t Forget: If you wish you could wear your fuzzy throw blankets out of the house, you’re going to want to check out this LookbookStore jacket!
8. Bonus: Love a puffer vibe but need something lighter for fall? This quilted Bellivera jacket is our pick!
Tops
9. Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone sings the praises of a white button-up shirt, but we think this Hotouch satin black button-up is just as amazing and versatile!
10. We Also Love: With its ribbed fabric and square neckline, this Zesica long-sleeve top is bound to collect compliments like a magnet!
11. We Can’t Forget: Never underestimate the importance of a boxy black tee. Our favorite? This ultra-affordable Hanes cotton tee!
Dresses
12. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll forget all about your floral summer dresses when this Pumiey ribbed maxi dress arrives on your doorstep!
13. We Also Love: Prefer something with some flow? Check out this tiered Merokeety dress!
14. We Can’t Forget: Attending a fall wedding or another dressy event? Make sure you add this velvet Aigeman midi dress to your cart!
Pants
15. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s fall — bring out the corduroy! These Acelitt corduroy pants deserve your attention!
16. We Also Love: Comfy and stylish? We’re all in on these ribbed SweatyRocks yoga pants!
17. We Can’t Forget: Watch as your confidence is instantly elevated when you slip into these Genleck ripped jeans!
