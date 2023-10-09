Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We tend to think of celebrities as superheroes with the magical power to avoid aging and other real-world problems. But Hollywood has to deal with the same struggles as the rest of Us. (After all, stars — they’re just like Us.) One issue even A-listers can’t avoid is hair thinning. According to the American Hair Loss Association, 40% of people suffering from hair loss are female, especially middle-aged women. Common causes include pregnancy, androgenic alopecia and hormonal changes.

America’s Sweetheart has the answer! Jennifer Garner joined celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel in an Instagram video back in April to announce “the secret to thinning hair”: Virtue Moisture Density Booster. Unlike some products which target hair loss, this innovative spray is drug-free. Abergel ensured that it will keep your hair healthy without drying out your scalp.

The Alias alum added, “Everything is good in here. You can use it when you’re pregnant, you can use it when you’re nursing. It’s really changing women’s lives. I would have killed for it when I was nursing my babies and so much of my hair fell out. I want to get ahead of the shed.”

Sick of shedding strands? Try the Virtue Flourish Density Booster Spray for Hair Growth! Infused with vitamins, antioxidants and a keratin protein blend, this lightweight spray supports hair growth for thicker tresses. Not only is this product drug-free, it’s also silicone-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free and vegan! Clinically tested, this nightly treatment is safe for color treated and chemically treated hair.

Garner has made it clear that she fully support this Virtue hair spray for thinning hair. And according to Shape, the beauty brand also gets the celebrity seal of approval from Reese Witherspoon and Nicola Peltz! You don’t have to go to great lengths for hair growth — just let this thickening treatment work its magic. Who has superpowers now?

