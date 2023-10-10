Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one thing I can’t get enough of, it’s watching celebrity “Get Ready With Me” videos. I love that these short clips allow Us to get an up close and personal look at our favorite stars’ daily rituals and give us an inside look at some of their favorite products (as a beauty editor, this is my favorite thing ever). I could spend hours aimlessly scrolling through TikTok and Instagram watching all of the videos, but I find myself completely enamored with Hailey Bieber‘s posts.

Whether it’s her down-to-earth nature or the way she talks to the camera like she’s catching up with her best friend, there’s something so relatable about the Rhode founder — not to mention her skin consistently looks flawless. Overall, I’ve found her routine to be pretty standard. Of course she slathers plenty of Rhode products on her face, though there’s one item she recently featured which made me stop and do a double take: The Medicube Age-R Booster H.

In the video, Bieber glides the high-tech device across her face in the middle of her routine (after applying an essence and a few serums). The thing is, she doesn’t explain what exactly this mysterious tool does. Coined as a “radiance device” by the brand, the Age-R Booster H creates small electro-passageways which allow the products you’re using to penetrate deeper into the skin, ultimately enhancing their effects and helping skin appear more luminous, even and plump in just five minutes.

For years, facial devices like this have been reserved for those visiting their facialist or esthetician: They were luxuries only used in a professional setting. Now, brands like Medicube are creating user-friendly options that can enhance your skincare from the comfort of your vanity.

Because of the high-tech capabilities, these tools are known to be pricey. Luckily, Medicube is running a special Amazon Prime Day deal where the Age-R Booster H (along with their other advanced skincare devices) are 25% percent off. So, for two days only, you can get this tool for $224 instead of $299. Obsessed!

It’s rare for Medicube to discount their tech tools, so now is the best time to buy it. And if for some reason Bieber’s glass skin isn’t enough of a selling point, Amazon reviewers also wax poetic about the gadget. One shopper says that the tool “immediately boosted my skin tone, radiance, and made it so plump and pretty,” adding that she will be using it “twice a day for the rest of her life.” Others mention that they “feel so much younger” after incorporating it into their routine.

The way I see it, it’s always a good idea to invest in your skin. If you look good, you feel incredible, so take the opportunity to splurge on yourself — you deserve it.

