For most skin concerns, there are two ingredients we often end up recommending: retinol and vitamin C. For those worried about wrinkles, acne and texture, we point them to retinol. For those facing hyperpigmentation, an uneven complexion and environmental damage, we suggest vitamin C. For many people, however, the best practice is to use both!
This is where things often get confusing — and expensive. When do we use which product? Do we need to buy a full-size bottle of both? Which brands are the best? What other ingredients do we need as supplements? Let Us quiet all of the questions in your mind — because this sheet mask is the answer to everything!
Get The Crème Shop Retinol and Vitamin C Fusion Sheet Mask, Five-Pack (originally $15) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2023, but are subject to change.
Skincare can be complicated, but this two-in-one sheet mask keeps things easy. We know it can be scary combining two powerful ingredients at once, but that’s why we’re letting The Crème Shop take care of the hard part. The famous K-beauty brand has formulated a gorgeous essence for this sheet mask, allowing you to truly soak up all of the benefits!
The retinol on this mask may help visibly reduce fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes while smoothing out skin’s texture, while the vitamin C may enhance radiance, brighten dark spots, even out your complexion and leave skin glowing. It’s also a must for its antioxidant protection, which may help fend off free radicals/environmental damage!
Still worried about your skin drying out or perhaps becoming sensitive? That’s why this mask also includes one of our other top skincare ingredient recommendations: hyaluronic acid. This hydrating ingredient may help skin feel soft, plump and moisturized!
To use this sheet mask, simply apply to clean, dry skin. You can use your toner just before as well. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then dispose. Don’t rinse! Feel free to pat in any unabsorbed essence with your hands. A slight tingle is normal. For a super-refreshing effect, you can always toss the package in the fridge before opening it!
