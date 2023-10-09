Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rihanna had a seriously iconic moment earlier this year during her Super Bowl Halftime Show (already icon behavior!). You might recall that, right in the middle of the show, she paused her performance to do a little makeup touch up, blotting away any shine that had accumulated during her epic entrance. Fans were clamoring to find out what the beauty maven used to keep her skin matte even in the middle of a concert (while pregnant!), and the answer was unsurprising: Rihanna’s own Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder.

Since that legendary makeup moment, Invisimatte has become massively popular online, with rave reviews everywhere from Fenty Beauty, to Sephora, to Amazon and more. We dove in to see what makes the powder so special, and for $36 at Amazon, it’s a small price to pay for goddess-level skin!

The Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder is a skin-smoothing dynamo which promises to blur the look of pores, absorb shine and extend makeup wear all day. Inspired — of course — by Rihanna, who famously blots constantly to stay photo ready 24/7, this universal blotting powder contains an exclusive pore-diffusing complex that will have people insisting that your usage of the “#nofilter” hashtag must be a bold-faced lie! The powder, with its matte finish, absorbs shine from sweat or oil in a snap, giving you a natural-looking refresh for an instantly filtered look. No worries about being unready for spontaneous selfies here!

Best of all, Invisimatte‘s translucent powder is truly translucent, meant to be completely traceless against all skin tones while also not caking, clogging pores, sticking into fine lines or disturbing any makeup look. It’ll even extend the wear of your foundation! All of this while remaining 100% cruelty- free, and without containing any harmful parabens, sulfates or phthalates.

Many makeup mavens decided to give Invisimatte a try after Rihanna’s Super Bowl blotting moment and they’re already loving the results, giving the product a fabulous 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon. Shoppers especially love how just a quick application of Invisimatte makes makeup “good as new”: “Love this powder,” raved one superfan. “My face gets shiny after wearing my makeup for 4 hours. A light dusting of this powder does the trick to reduce the shine.” Another user shared, “This is everything I need it to be! I use it on my face on a regular day to soak up the oil, it’s great. I use this when I’m wearing a lot of makeup to prevent looking greasy, it’s perfect! It’s sheer, doesn’t make me look cakey or ghostly, just mattified.”

One customer said the powder even stood up to the strength of South Florida weather: “I live in south Florida and this holds up to the heat, and humidity. 2 things I can’t go without: gently moisturizing sunscreen and [Invisimatte]!” Another agreed that it stands strong on the temperature front: “I wanted to try this for sometime and it does not disappoint. A little goes a long way and perfect for summer weather, keep my makeup on and shine intact.” Grab your own compact of Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder today at Amazon, and give your skin that Rihanna glow!

